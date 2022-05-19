Ebony Marshall Oliver, Alysia Reiner & More to Star in GUMMIES Industry Reading

A reading of the new play GUMMIES by LaCroix and Andi Villa Stover will take place on Friday, May 20 at 6pm at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway). By invitation only.

Starring in the reading of GUMMIES are Drama League Award nominee Ebony Marshall Oliver (7 Minutes, Chicken & Biscuits) as "Cheryl" and SAG Award winner Alysia Reiner (Sideways, "Orange is the New Black") as "Monica," with Samantha Morales (BAM's Medea, TFANA's Pericles) as "Paula," Sanda Bauleo as "Nancy," and Sophia Lucia as "Cathy." Casting is by Victor Vasquez (X-Casting).

Gummies tells the story of a group of multi-racial New Jersey sisters-in-law, bonded together by holding each other's secrets. Told in a series of vignettes that spiral out from a drunken night where they accidentally eat an entire roll of THC gummy tape, the piece mixes humor and pathos to explore the experiences of motherhood that are often left unsaid. Being a mother sometimes ruins your life, destroys your health, and makes you go insane. Many women know this, have experienced it or witnessed it, but is hardly ever discussed publicly. This play seeks to change that.

LAWRYN LaCROIX (Producer, Co-Author) is a New York City/London-based creative producer. Currently the Associate Producer of POTUS on Broadway. A native of Dallas, TX, Lawryn is the current recipient of The Prince Fellowship and The Theater Leadership Project (TTLP) (lead by Barbara Broccoli, Lia Vollack, Patrick Daly, Travis Ballenger & Alecia Parker). Lawryn is also a resident producer for The Shubert Organizations "Artistic Circle." Lawryn is also a new member of the Broadway League. A graduate of the MA Creative Producing program at The Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts (London), its president Dame Judi Dench, and the BFA acting program at Marymount Manhattan College (NYC). Recent credits include This Beautiful Future starring Austin Pendleton (New York Times Critic Pick) at Theaterlab; Ranson at Arts on Site; She/Her at Ps21 Chatham; Golden Globe winner Brain Cox's (HBO's "Succession") directed play Sinners in London at the Playground Theatre; The Scranton Scratch Night, a digital playwright fest, hosted by SNL's Heidi Gardner; and Your Alice at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), The Edinburg Fringe Festival, and The Arcola Theatre (London). Lawryn's work exists in and explores the female space. Working across disciplines including theater, film, dance, video, and transmedia productions. Lawryn started her production company Pinkhouse Productions in 2017 dedicated to producing meaningful, inspiring, unique work. Pinkhouse has worked with Tony, Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe winners on original productions both domestically to the US and Internationally.