Early Music New York to Conclude Season with TELEMANN À LA POLONAISE: FROM FOLK TO FORMAL

Early Music New York will conclude its "Great Names" 47th anniversary season with "Telemann à la Polonaise: From Folk to Formal," featuring one of the baroque period's most prolific composers.

Each work on the program was inspired by and incorporates folk tunes Telemann originally encountered during the time he spent in Poland early in his career; some of the original tunes will be performed as well. The performance will take place Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 PM at the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Manhattan's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

"Unique among the great German baroque composers, Telemann considered Polish 'style' to be equal in importance to those of France, Italy and Germany," states Frederick Renz, Director of EM/NY. "The influence of what Telemann referred to as the 'true barbaric beauty' of Polish music permeates his entire instrumental output, from ouvertures to concerti for orchestra, to chamber sonatas and solo works for keyboard and lute. He returned to this source material again and again, as this program will demonstrate."

TELEMANN À LA POLONAISE

From Folk to Formal

Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 7:30 pm

First Church of Christ, Scientist, Central Park West at 68th Street, NYC

Program to include

Georg Philipp Telemann (1681 - 1767)

Polish Dances from the Rostock Manuscript, TWV 45

[transcribed by Telemann, ca. 1705]

Ouverture [composite, 'a la Polonaise']

Entrée, TWV 55: D2; Polonaise, TWV 55: D3; Hanaquoise, TWV 55: D3;

Mezzetin en Turc, TWV 55: B8; Mourky, TWV 55: g1; Les Turcs, TWV 55: B

Concerto Polonois, 43:G7

Dolce; Allegro; Largo; Allegro

Sonata Polonese, TWV 42:a8

Andante; Allegro; Dolce; Allegro

Quatour ('Concerto Polonoise') TWV 43: B3 [w/interpolations]

Polonoise; Allegro; Les Moscovites, TWV 55: B5; Largo (mazurka: kujawiak);

Hanaque & Sarrois (Sorau, Poland?), TWV: 39: B1; Allegro (mazurka: obereck)

(program subject to change)

Tickets available by phone (212-280-0330), on-line (www.EarlyMusicNY.org) and at the door, half an hour prior to performance. Group discounts available by telephone. All major credit cards accepted.