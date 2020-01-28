Video: Solea Pfeiffer and Emmy Raver-Lampman Perform 'Wide Open Plains' From GUN & POWDER

Gun & Powder begins performances tonight, January 28, at Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre.

Solea Pfeiffer and Emmy Raver-Lampman star as the Clarke sisters, Mary and Martha, in Washington DC's Signature Theatre's world premiere production, which features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum. Directed by Robert O'Hara, Gun & Powder will run from January 28 - February 23, 2020.

Watch the Pfeiffer and Raver-Lampman perform 'Wide Open Plains' in the new video below!

The cast also features Marva Hicks (Broadway's Motown: The Musical, Caroline, Or Change) as Tallulah Clarke, Dan Tracy (Broadway's Waitress) as Jesse, and Donald Webber Jr. (Broadway's Hamilton, Motown: The Musical) as Elijah.

The ensemble is rounded out by Yvette Monique Clark (Hairspray National Tour), Wyn Delano (Amazing Grace National Tour), Christian Douglas (Arena Stage's Newsies), Amber Lenell Jones (Constellation Theatre Company's AIDA), Rayshun LaMarr (NBC's The Voice), Da'Von T. Moody (Ford's Theatre's The Wiz), Crystal Mosser (Signature's Grand Hotel), Christopher Richardson (Signature's Assassins), Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar), Eleanor Todd (Signature's Passion) and Kanysha Williams (Signature's Soul Divas). Swings include Alex De Bard, Calvin Malone, Adelina Mitchell, Kylie Clare Smith, and Montel Butler.

Gun & Powder is inspired by the true story of Mary and Martha Clarke -African American twins-who pass themselves as White to help settle their mother's sharecropper debt and seize the funds by any means necessary. However, their bond of sisterhood is tested when they fall in love with two very different men.

The creative team includes Musical Direction by Darryl Ivey (Broadway's Shuffle Along), Choreography by Byron Easley (Broadway's Slave Play), Scenic Design by Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood (FOX's RENT, Signature's A Chorus Line), Lighting Design by Alex Jainchill (Broadway's Old Times), Costume Design by Dede Ayite (Broadway's Slave Play, Signature's Jelly's Last Jam), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's A Chorus Line), Wig, Hair and Makeup Design by J. Jared Janas (Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, Signature's Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing), Projection Design by Kaitlyn Pietras (Oregon Shakespeare Festival's How to Catch Creation) and Jason H. Thompson (Broadway's Baby It's You!), Orchestrations by John Clancy (Broadway's Mean Girls), Assistant Direction by Jacob Janssen, New York Casting by Kaitlin Shaw, CSA Tara Rubin Casting, DC Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise, Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Madison Bahr, and Production Assistant Joey Blakely.





