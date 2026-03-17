ETHEL And Daniel “DAZ” Carello To Collaborate Live At Banksy Museum

The Banksy Museum will launch its new “Art in Real Time” performance series with a live collaboration between the string quartet ETHEL and street artist Daniel “DAZ” Carello on April 11, 2026.

The event will take place inside the museum galleries, where Ethel Will perform an improvised, jazz-influenced set while Carello creates a painting in real time. The performance is designed to unfold collaboratively, with both artists responding to one another throughout the process.

“This event embodies that spirit — art made live, without a script, in full view of the audience,” a spokesperson for The Banksy Museum said.

ETHEL has presented more than 500 premieres and is known for genre-crossing performances that incorporate improvisation. Carello’s work draws from street art traditions, with a focus on spontaneous and large-scale visual expression.

Event Information

The event will take place on Saturday, April 11, with performances at 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the Banksy Museum, located at 277 Canal Street in Manhattan.

Tickets are priced at $45 and include museum admission.