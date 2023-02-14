ELAINE STRITCH AT LIBERTY to Stream on BroadwayHD in March

Elaine Stritch At Liberty, the Tony Award-winner for Best Special Theatrical Event, will be available to stream on BroadwayHD worldwide beginning on March 1, 2023. In this deeply personal one-woman show, legend Elaine Stritch details her 50-plus-year career on stage and screen in front of a mesmerized audience at London's Old Vic Theater.

A priceless glimpse of backstage theatre, viewers get to hear Stritch recount how she served as standby for Ethel Merman in Call Me Madam in New York, at the same time she had a featured role in Pal Joey playing in New Haven, Connecticut. She tells about the people she mingled with (Noel Coward, Judy Garland, Rock Hudson), her disappointments both professional ("I blew The Golden Girls!") and personal (her bouts with drinking), and more.

Written by Elaine Stritch and John Lahr, and produced by George C. Wolfe, Elaine Stritch At Liberty features emotional and witty monologues alongside musical performances of Stritch's signature songs like "Zip" and "The Ladies Who Lunch."

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD said, "Elaine Stritch is a tour de force of stage and screen, and we are thrilled to bring her unique story to our platform so that more people can learn about her historic career."

Using BroadwayHD, theater fans can watch Elaine Stritch At Liberty and a selection of the world's greatest theatrical productions, including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Les Misérables, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.

ABOUT BROADWAYHD

Stream the best of Broadway anytime, anywhere! BroadwayHD is a streaming service offering premium full-length stage plays and musicals captured specifically for viewing at home. Founded in 2015 by Tony Award®-winning producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 300 captured stage performances from Broadway, the West End, and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Kinky Boots, Cats, Miss Saigon, Gypsy, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Les Misérables, and more.