Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More on Virtual Events
ELAINE STRITCH AT LIBERTY to Stream on BroadwayHD in March

ELAINE STRITCH AT LIBERTY to Stream on BroadwayHD in March

Legend Elaine Stritch details her 50-plus-year career on stage and screen in front of a mesmerized audience at London’s Old Vic Theater.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Elaine Stritch At Liberty, the Tony Award-winner for Best Special Theatrical Event, will be available to stream on BroadwayHD worldwide beginning on March 1, 2023. In this deeply personal one-woman show, legend Elaine Stritch details her 50-plus-year career on stage and screen in front of a mesmerized audience at London's Old Vic Theater.

A priceless glimpse of backstage theatre, viewers get to hear Stritch recount how she served as standby for Ethel Merman in Call Me Madam in New York, at the same time she had a featured role in Pal Joey playing in New Haven, Connecticut. She tells about the people she mingled with (Noel Coward, Judy Garland, Rock Hudson), her disappointments both professional ("I blew The Golden Girls!") and personal (her bouts with drinking), and more.

Written by Elaine Stritch and John Lahr, and produced by George C. Wolfe, Elaine Stritch At Liberty features emotional and witty monologues alongside musical performances of Stritch's signature songs like "Zip" and "The Ladies Who Lunch."

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD said, "Elaine Stritch is a tour de force of stage and screen, and we are thrilled to bring her unique story to our platform so that more people can learn about her historic career."

Using BroadwayHD, theater fans can watch Elaine Stritch At Liberty and a selection of the world's greatest theatrical productions, including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Les Misérables, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.

ABOUT BROADWAYHD

Stream the best of Broadway anytime, anywhere! BroadwayHD is a streaming service offering premium full-length stage plays and musicals captured specifically for viewing at home. Founded in 2015 by Tony Award®-winning producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 300 captured stage performances from Broadway, the West End, and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Kinky Boots, Cats, Miss Saigon, Gypsy, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Les Misérables, and more.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
DEATH AND THE KINGS HORSEMAN Premieres on Stratfest@Home Today Photo
DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN Premieres on Stratfest@Home Today
The Stratford Festival’s filmed performance of Death and the King’s Horseman will debut for streaming world-wide on Thursday, February 9, 2023 via Stratfest@Home.
Remote Theater to Livestream Concert Performance of THE FOURTH MESSENGER in March Photo
Remote Theater to Livestream Concert Performance of THE FOURTH MESSENGER in March
Remote Theater, an award-winning online theater company born of the pandemic, will livestream a concert performance of THE FOURTH MESSENGER-a contemporary Western re-imagining of the Buddha legend featuring a flawed, female Buddha figure-which will take place at The Ark in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday, March 18 at 1 pm.
Company of Fools to Present First Annual Virtual Play Festival THE DARE TO FAIL FEST Photo
Company of Fools to Present First Annual Virtual Play Festival THE DARE TO FAIL FEST
Company of Fools will present its first annual virtual play festival. The Dare to Fail Fest! (DTFFest) is comprised of five 10-minute plays (out of over 50 submissions) selected by a CoF committee.
Meryl Streep & More Join Tonights A CELEBRATION OF JOHN GUARE Photo
Meryl Streep & More Join Tonight's A CELEBRATION OF JOHN GUARE
On Monday, Feb 6, 2023, at 7:30 pm ET, 92NY will present A Celebration of John Guare both in person and online featuring Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose and more. See how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Breaking: Ambassador Theater Group is Joining Forces With Broadway's Jujamcyn TheatersBreaking: Ambassador Theater Group is Joining Forces With Broadway's Jujamcyn Theaters
February 14, 2023

 International Entertainment Holdings Limited, the parent company of Ambassador Theatre Group, a leading live-theater and ticketing organization, and Jujamcyn Theaters LLC, the innovative Broadway theater owner and production company, have agreed to combine operations.  Financial terms were not disclosed.
Wake Up With BWW 2/14: SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS West End Transfer, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/14: SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS West End Transfer, and More!
February 14, 2023

Top stories include a West End transfer for Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, starring Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga! Plus, get a first look at McKenzie Kurtz in Wicked, and more!
NYC Off Broadway Week Kicks Off Today With THE WANDERERS, Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU & MoreNYC Off Broadway Week Kicks Off Today With THE WANDERERS, Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU & More
February 13, 2023

NYC Off Broadway Week is now live! The biannual program is celebrating its 14th year and will offer 2-for-1 tickets to 26 Off-Broadway shows from February 13 through March 5. See how to purchase tickets!
Cult Favorite Rock Musical LIZZIE Picked Up by Broadway LicensingCult Favorite Rock Musical LIZZIE Picked Up by Broadway Licensing
February 13, 2023

After nearly 100 independent productions in ten countries across four continents in six languages, “LIZZIE” the Musical, by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt, has been picked up by Broadway Licensing.
You Can Now Spend the Night in the Opera House That Inspired THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERAYou Can Now Spend the Night in the Opera House That Inspired THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
February 13, 2023

You can now spend the night in the Palais Garnier, the Parisian opera house that inspired Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera! See how to book the night here!
share