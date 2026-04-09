ED YOUNG’S BRIGHT WORLDS: GESTURE AND FEELING IN 60 YEARS OF PICTURE BOOKS FOR CHILDREN To Open At MOCA

]The Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) will present ED YOUNG’S BRIGHT WORLDS: GESTURE AND FEELING IN 60 YEARS OF PICTURE BOOKS FOR CHILDREN, a retrospective exhibition running May 14 through September 13, 2026.

The exhibition will feature original artwork from 15 projects, alongside sketchbooks, photographs, and personal materials, highlighting Ed Young’s contributions to children’s literature over a career spanning more than six decades.

For over 60 years, Ed Young (1931–2023) developed a body of work known for its storytelling and visual approach, often drawing from personal history and Chinese folktales. His retelling of the Chinese “Little Red Riding Hood,” Lon Po Po, received the Caldecott Medal, and he also earned two Caldecott Honors. His work was recognized multiple times on The New York Times’ “10 Best Illustrated Children’s Books” list.

The exhibition traces Young’s early life in Shanghai and his relocation to Hong Kong during the Chinese Civil War, followed by his move to the United States, where he studied at the ArtCenter School in Los Angeles before establishing his career in New York. After working in advertising, he began illustrating children’s books following his collaboration with publisher Ursula Nordstrom on The Mean Mouse and Other Mean Stories (1962), beginning a career that would include more than 100 titles.

Featured works include original materials from The House Baba Built (2011), Voices of the Heart (1997), My Mei Mei (2006), and Bright World (2024), reflecting themes of family, identity, and cultural history.

“So many of us grew up on Ed Young's art and storytelling,” said Herb Tam, MOCA’s Chief Curator. “This exhibition will reveal what went into crafting masterworks of the children's book form. Visitors will be enchanted by his fluent handling of media—from pastel and cut paper to pen, ink, and collage—and inspired by his story as a resourceful immigrant striving to make his mark in a creative field.”

“As a father of three, I've seen firsthand how children's books shape the way we see the world,” said Michael Lee, MOCA’s President. “The imagery and storytelling stay with us—they become part of our family conversations, our imaginations, and even the way we share stories later in life. It's a special honor to explore the life and mind of Ed Young, whose work has inspired generations. Through this exhibition, we not only celebrate his extraordinary achievements but also revisit how deeply his art was shaped by his journey as a Chinese American—reflecting his early life in China and the graceful balance he found as a lifelong practitioner of tai chi.”

ED YOUNG’S BRIGHT WORLDS is part of MOCA’s Luminaries for America250 initiative, a yearlong program highlighting Chinese American historymakers.

TICKET INFORMATION

The Museum of Chinese in America is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and is closed Monday and Tuesday. Admission is $15 for adults; $10 for seniors, students, and visitors with disabilities; and pay-what-you-wish for New York City residents with valid identification.