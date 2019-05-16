EAST SIDE STORIES Announced At Metropolitan Playhouse

All New Plays Premiere in EAST SIDE STORIES, BACK AGAIN. Four diverse plays celebrate the life and lore of the East Village.

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents a festival of four one-act premieres by Carlos Jerome, Arlene Jaffe, Leonard Goodisman, and Rachael Carnes.

The limited run from June 13 through June 23, 2019, plays at the Playhouse home at 220 E 4th Street. Alberto Bonilla directs.



Opening Night: Thursday, June 13, 2019

Closing: Sunday, June 23, 2019



COUNTING PEDESTALS by Carlos Jerome

A community college student, focused on survival after a bid in prison, finds an unlikely bond with his mathematics professor.



IRIOMOTE by Arlene Jaffe

An eco-tour guide faces off against an arrogant resort developer determined to turn the natural paradise of Iriomote Island into a capitalist utopia not unlike the East Village.



THE POOR DOOR by Leonard Goodisman Two women meet in an entrance hall, each insulted that the other is there, and find they have more in common than they expected.



RAY'S CANDY STORE by Rachael Carnes An aspiring actress, finding life in the city more difficult than she expected, meets a bona fide New Yoker: owner of the (truly) famous Ray's Candy Store who offers her a new perspective, and an egg cream.



East Side Stories, Back Again is the 14th collection of new works based on the rich history and eclectic character of New York's East Village and Lower East Side. Conceived to celebrate the theater's neighborhood, it has given birth to over 95 new plays by such authors as Qui Ngyuen, Renée Flemings, Adrian Blanco, Alberto Bonilla.



This year's program features work by RACHAEL CARNES (featired in the Samuel French Festival 2019); CARLOS JEROME (Founder Around the Block/Al Doblar La Esquina, published in The Best Ten-Minute Plays of 2017), LEONARD GOODISMAN, and ARLENE JAFFE. The program is directed by Alberto Bonilla (Secret Theatre), and acted by, OLLIE CORCAHDO, ERINN ELIZABETH O'SULLIVAN, Jammie Patton, DAVID LOGAN RANIN (Poor of New York, Shadow of Heroes), Meggy Hai Trang, and Nate Washburn (The Awful Truth).

Set Design is by CAITLYNN BARRETT (You and I, The Property); Costumes by NYIT Award winner Sidney Fortner (Shadow of Heroes, The Jewish King Lear, The Climbers, A Marriage Contract), and Lighting by Christopher Weston (State of the Union, You and I, A Marriage Contract, Injunction Granted). Stage Manager is RACHAEL LANGTON. Assistant Director: LAUREN SHIELDS; Assistant Stage Manager: MALLORY STROM.





