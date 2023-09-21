E. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK Reading

Casting is set for the concert adaptation of the 2011 award winning musical, DAYBREAK. The show, inspired by real life events tells the story of two couples in two different time periods, both connected by The Golden Gate Bridge, a wonder of the modern world and notorious suicide destination. The one night only concert will be held on Sunday, October 8, 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 W. 42nd Street.

E. Clayton Cornelious (Ain’t Too Proud) and Anne Brummel (Wicked) play the modern-day characters with Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill) and vocalist Mason Olshavsky (Agartha: The Opera-Musical)playing the 1970s characters. Musical direction is by Katie Coleman (Six).

As previously announced, the concert features a revised script/score and tackles issues such as self-love, acceptance, mental health, female ambition, infidelity, family, and coming out at an older age, and will be directed by Tony Award nominee, L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop).

While DAYBREAK won the 2011 NJ Playwrights Award and had productions opening on the same day in both London and the US, the piece took a backseat to Bobby’s larger projects The Concrete Jungle, Mary & Max, and ‘Til Death Do Us Part [all of which were set for productions in 2020.] During the pandemic, Bobby decided to look at DAYBREAK again.

“I initially conceived DAYBREAK as a way to deal with my father being ill, knowing the end was near”, said Cronin. “He died shortly after the piece premiered. Re-examining it through the eyes of loss and having a close friend going through a storyline directly from the musical (but in real life), helped me dive back in. I cut songs, wrote new ones, cut those, changed lyrics, built new story arcs, etc. Being a decade older since writing the material, so much has happened in the world and I’ve grown as a person and as a writer. Plus, working with L Morgan Lee has been a blessing. Her insight and dramaturgical guidance have helped bring DAYBREAK 2.0 to life.”

Tickets are $20 + $25 food/drink minimum.

Bios:

E. Clayton Cornelious is a Grammy winning Broadway/Tv actor of 25 years and TONY nominated investor/producer. He’s worked on the West End of London, has done 91/2 Broadway shows, and 10 Broadway national tours. On top of acting, he is now a 6 year Broadway Investor/Producer. He made his Broadway producing debut in 2021 and continues to produce on many upcoming Broadway shows. He is a graduate of PPU and is currently getting his 2nd degree in Business Management at EGCC. He is grateful to his family, friends, and God. @Eclaycorn / Eclaycorn.com

Anne Brummel is best known for flying around Oz on a broom as Elphaba in the Broadway musical Wicked. Anne’s career with Wicked spanned 6 years and 3 different companies: Broadway, National Tour, and the Chicago Company. Prior to Covid 19, Anne was touring the country with her husband, son, and two pups in Lincoln Center Theatre’s Production of My Fair Lady. In addition to Wicked, Anne has toured with the National tours of Evita and Cats. She has also starred in numerous regional productions including Mamma Mia, 9-5, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Fiddler on the Roof, and many more. @therealannebrummel

Morgan Siobhan Green Broadway: Be More Chill, National Tours: Hadestown (Original Company, Eurydice), Regional and Off-Broadway: White Girl in Danger (Secondstage, Caroline), Moby Dick (American Repertory Theatre, Cambridge), Between The Lines (Kansas City Repertory Theatre), Folk Wandering (ART NY) Avalanches (Because I'm Me) TV: The Bold Type (Zuri). Artists and Representatives. Pip and Vernie’s mom. www.morgansiobhan.com @morgansiobhan.

Mason Olshavsky is currently achieving his BFA in Musical Theatre at Pace University in NYC. He has performed numerous times at GreenRoom 42 and is set to star in Agartha: The Opera-Musical in Bulgaria for The Bulgarian National Radio! Keep an eye out for him upcoming season of American Idol! Follow him on TikTok @Shavsky (with 100k+)

Katie Coleman (music director) Broadway/National Tours: SIX, Aladdin, Hamilton, Falsettos, Wicked. A graduate of University of the Pacific (piano and trumpet), Katie is originally from the SF Bay Area. KatieColemanMusic.com

L Morgan Lee (director) (she/her) is a Tony Award® nominated actress and storyteller known for her history-making turn in A Strange Loop on Broadway - a performance which also garnered her an Antonyo Award and a Drama League Distinguished Performance nomination. In London, she was seen playing famed artist Lili Elbe in a musical adaptation of The Danish Girl (currently in development). Other work includes well over a decade of Off-Broadway, Regional, International/National concerts and tours with artists from Paul McCartney to Our Lady J. In the studio, L Morgan was the voice of Ornate Williams in the Sugar Maple Series w. Fred Savage (Osiris Media) and can be found on Joe Iconis' album (Ghostlight Records), The Rainbow Lullaby Album (Broadway Records). @lmorganlee

Bobby Cronin (writer/composer) (he/him) is the award-winning composer/writer of Mary & Max with bookwriter Crystal Skillman (Critically-acclaimed European Premiere at Austria's Theatre Linz late 2019; World Premiere Theatre Calgary late 2018 Winner Best Musical, Winner of 2018 MUT Critics Award in Germany); ‘Til Death Do Us Part (World Premiere 2020 COVID CANCELED, 2018-2020 SDSU New Works Award) with bookwriter Caroline Prugh; Concrete Jungle commissioned by ArtsEd London (President: Andrew Lloyd Webber); Daybreak (winner of the New Jersey Playwrights Festival) premiered in NJ & London’s Tristan Bates Theatre on the same day. He composed the score for several short films, the hit podcast King Kirby, the London production of Rain and Zoe Save The World by Crystal Skillman, and Christine Toy Johnson’s A Little More Blue. He’s a highly sought after vocal coach (The Prep). As a music producer: Ready for More (Kenzi Richardson), Out of Body (Caitlin Cameron), First (Skyler Fields), hindsight (Claire Kennedy), Lauren (Lauren Elder). Yale grad. DG Member. www.bobbycronin.com @croninbobby