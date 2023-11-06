Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's THE NIGHTINGALE Comes to Joe's Pub This Weekend

Performances are set for November 12 at 6:00pm and 8:30pm.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's THE NIGHTINGALE Comes to Joe's Pub This Weekend

Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's musical The Nightingale will have two performances at Joe's Pub this month. Performances are set for November 12 at 6:00pm and 8:30pm.

From the Tony and Grammy Award-winning authors of Spring Awakening comes The Nightingale: a lush new rock musical, based on the classic tale by Hans Christian Andersen. Set in Ancient China, this is a contemporary fable about community -- and the power of a song from the heart to bring down the walls that divide us. It’s a story of forbidden love between the young emperor of China and a radical young woman from outside the Forbidden City walls.

Sater and Sheik have long held this show close to their own hearts, and have spent years re-developing it with director Zi Alikhan, working to center the piece on a company of API-identifying actors and creatives. This first offering stars Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen, KPOP), Dorcas Leung (Hamilton, Miss Saigon), Jaygee Macapugay (Here Lies Love, Shucked), Kylie Kuioka (The King and I), and John Yi (KPOP, Soft Power), with music direction by Ted Arthur (Back to the Future, Moulin Rouge). The Nightingale is co-produced by Emma Wang, with consulting producer David Lai (The Phantom of the Opera, Hadestown) and associate producer Elisabeth Siegel.




