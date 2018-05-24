Dr. Jill Biden To Appear in Video Introduction to BANDSTAND in Theatres

Fathom Events & Sing Out Louise! Productions are pleased to announce that military families advocate and Second Lady of the United States (2009-2017) Dr. Jill Biden, who introduced the Broadway musical Bandstand's show-stopping musical performance at the 2017 Tony Awards, will give a special video introduction for "BANDSTAND: The Broadway Musical on Screen," as part of the production's nationwide cinema event this summer on June 25 and June 28, 2018. With music by Richard Oberacker, book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, and direction and choreography by three-time Tony Award winnerAndy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), Bandstand will bring high-octane, heart-stopping, spectacular dancing to more than 700 movie theaters across the country. In addition to the two public screenings, Bandstand will have a special premiere event in New York City on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at the SVA Theatre (333 W 23rd Street).

Dr. Jill Biden, a military daughter and mother, used her White House platform to draw significant attention to the unique strengths and sacrifices of military families. She launched Joining Forces with First Lady Michelle Obama, a nationwide initiative that asked all Americans to use their skills and resources in support of our troops, veterans and their families. As Honorary Co-chair of the Biden Foundation, she continues to work to support military families, and encourages Americans to stand beside and give back to those who serve.

In Bandstand, America's service members come home from war in 1945 to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, while Private First Class Donny Novitski (Corey Cott), singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, inspiration strikes. Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, each an astonishing musician, and young war widow Julia Trojan (Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes), an aspiring jazz singer. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Presented by Fathom Events and Sing Out, Louise! Productions, this special two-night event will premiere in more than 700 U.S. cinemas on Monday, June 25 and Thursday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. local time (both dates), through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Bandstand is presented in special partnership with the military non-profit TAPS, which cares for the families of America's fallen heroes. The Broadway musical was also the first live entertainment production ever to be "6 Certified" by Got Your 6, for its accurate portrayal of the veteran experience.

Tickets for "BANDSTAND: The Broadway Musical on Screen" are available at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

The Biden Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation established to carry on Vice President and Dr. Biden's lifelong commitment to public service. Through educational programming and public policy analysis, the Foundation is dedicated to working toward a future where all people are treated with dignity and respect. Throughout their years of public service, the Bidens have championed progress and prosperity for all American families, including our nation's military families. While in the White House, Dr. Biden launched Joining Forces with First Lady Michelle Obama, a nationwide initiative that asked Americans to use their skills and resources in support of our troops and their families.Drawing upon Dr. Biden's passion and example, the Biden Foundation works to support military families, finding ways for all Americans to stand beside and give back to them in whatever way they can. To learn more, visit www.bidenfoundation.org.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

