Download 'Cynthia Erivo & Oliver Tompsett Sing Scott Alan' for Free!

As theatre fans scramble for amusement throughout Covid-19 quarantine, songwriter Scott Alan has offered up a free treat for fans. Through this weekend, Alan is offering fans the opportunity to download his album, 'Cynthia Erivo & Oliver Tompsett Sing Scott Alan (Deluxe Edition)', for free!

The 14-track deluxe album features Tony Award-winner, Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple, Harriet) and Oliver Tompsett (West End Wicked, We Will Rock You, Rock of Ages) singing the work of the acclaimed songwriter.

The album is available to listen or download at CDBaby.

So happy many of you took us up on this free download so we're going to leave it up for the weekend. Hopefully it can serve as some sense of music therapy.



Stay Safe and Stay home. https://t.co/wHibTbtorL - Scott Alan (@ScottAlan) March 21, 2020





