Douglas Dunn and Dancers Present the Premiere Of GARDEN PARTY in April

Douglas Dunn + Dancers will present the premiere of Garden Party, a collaborative work by choreographer Douglas Dunn, visual artist/designer Mimi Gross, and lighting designer Lauren Parrish, April 24-30 (Monday-Sunday), at Douglas Dunn Studio, 541 Broadway, Third Floor, in Manhattan. All performances are at 8pm. Tickets for Garden Party are $15-20 and can be purchased here.

Douglas Dunn's new work, Garden Party, is a series of vignettes, each with its own elegant and playful interaction of movement, visual art, music, and language. Dunn partners with longtime collaborator Mimi Gross to transform his loft space into a verdant haven. Ten members of Douglas Dunn + Dancers, including Dunn himself, frolic within this lush garden landscape while lighting and projections by Lauren Parrish illuminate each scene and its interruptions. In this hour-long work, Dunn's steps are interwoven with poetry (John Keats, Anne Waldman, and others) and music (Robert de VisÃ©e and John Lennon, to name a few). Will Garden Party continue Dunn's dedication to non-allusive movement? These delicate texts, varied musical scores, and the intimacy of the space may urge the viewer toward narrative associations and the opportunity to feel themselves to not be just looking at a garden, but in one.

Choreography by Douglas Dunn, set and costume design by Mimi Gross, lighting and projection design by Lauren Parrish. Pre-show live music by Steven Taylor. Garden Party is performed by Alexandra Berger, Janet Charleston, Grazia Della-Terza, Douglas Dunn, Vanessa Knouse, Emily Pope, Paul Singh, Jin Ju Song-Begin, Timothy Ward, and Christopher Williams.