Douglas Carter Beane's TO WONG FOO Musical Will Get Readings This November

Twenty-two years ago a struggling playwright wrote his first screenplay as a writing sample. It ended up being produced by Steven Spielberg, filmed with an all-star cast and became the #1 movie in America as well as a ground breaking LGBTQ film and a cult favorite with a large and devoted following. Five time Tony nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane returns to his original script of To Won Foo to see if it is stage worthy.

The readings, featuring music and lyrics by Lewis Flinn, will be performed by students from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, November 1-4.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar is a 1995 American comedy film starring Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze, and John Leguizamo as three New York City drag queens who embark on a road trip. Its title refers to an iconic autographed photo of Julie Newmar that they carry with them on their journey.

Beane has received five Tony Awards® nominations for his six Broadway shows including Lysistrata Jones, which premiered at DTC as Give It Up!. Broadway shows: Xanadu (Drama Desk Award); Sister Act; Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella; and The Little Dog Laughed (Olivier Award nomination); and The Nance, starring Nathan Lane. Off-Broadway: Shows for Days (Lincoln Center, starring Patti LuPone and Michael Urie); As Bees In Honey Drown (Outer Critics Circle); Mr. & Mrs. Fitch (starring John Lithgow and Jennifer Ehle); Music From A Sparkling Planet; Mondo Drama; The Country Club; Advice From A Caterpillar; The Cartells. Librettist for the Metropolitan Opera's production of Die Fledermaus and screenplay writer for the film To Wong Foo.

Flinn wrote music and lyrics for Lysistrata Jones (Give It Up!), with a book by Douglas Carter Beane, which premiered at DTC, then Off-Broadway with Transport Group at The Gym at Judson, and opened on Broadway in 2011. Other musicals include Other Girls, with Steven Sater; Like Love with Barry Jay Kaplan (NYMF); The Winner, with Joe Sutton (The Lyric Stage, Dallas). Flinn has also composed scores and songs for over 50 productions, including the Tony® nominated The Little Dog Laughed on Broadway and often collaborates with NY playwright/ performer Charles Busch (The Divine Sister, Die Mommie Die and The Tribute Artist (2014 Drama Desk nomination, best music). Other theaters include: La Jolla Playhouse; The Geffen Playhouse (LA); The Cleveland Play House; Hartford Stage; Lincoln Center Theater; Second Stage (NYC); and Playwright's Horizons.

Related Articles