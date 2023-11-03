Doris Dear Brings AN ANIMATED CHRISTMAS to the Triad Theatre

The enchanting and ever-graceful Doris Dear is poised to light up the holiday season with her much-anticipated annual "Doris Dear Christmas Special". Titled "An Animated Christmas," this new show promises to be a nostalgic journey through the cherished music of animated Christmas movies and TV specials. The Triad Theater in New York City will come alive on December 15th and 16th at 7 pm as Doris Dear takes center stage, spreading joy, laughter, and holiday cheer like only she can.

Doris Dear is not only an iconic performer but a multiple award-winning entertainer in her own right. Her streaming series, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk," on BroadwayonDemand, has garnered several awards including 3 Telly Awards , a Communicator Award and recently a W3 Award for the fourth season of the show and captivated audiences worldwide. Her wit, charm, and effervescent personality have made her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, and now she is bringing her unique style and talent to the stage for a memorable holiday experience.

This year's Christmas Special promises to be even more exceptional as the casting of special guests will be announced soon. Expect to be delighted by the talented individuals who will join Doris Dear on stage from Broadway, Cabaret, Opera, and a very special guest making their debut in NYC! All of this adding even more sparkle to "An Animated Christmas."

Doris Dear invites everyone to join her for an evening of festive merriment with her friends, bringing the magic of Christmas stories to life on stage. With her impeccable style, dazzling wardrobe, and a voice that will warm your heart, Doris Dear promises a night you won't forget.

This holiday season, make it a point to experience "An Animated Christmas" with Doris Dear at the Triad Theater. Share the joy, laughter, and music with friends and family, and let the spirit of the season take flight. Tickets are selling fast, so secure your seats now and be part of this unforgettable Christmas celebration.

"Thank you Doris Dear, you truly are the Pied Piper of Christmas." Downtown Magazine

For more information about Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife," and to purchase tickets for "An Animated Christmas," please visit HERE




