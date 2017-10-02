Doreen Taylor, Davis Gaines Set for Hammerstein Docu-Musical 'AN ENCHANTED EVENING' Off-Broadway

Fresh from the sold-out premiere at the Bristol Riverside Theatre in Philadelphia, the brand new, innovative "docu-musical" AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A NIGHT WITH Oscar Hammerstein II is coming Off-Broadway for a limited December 2017 engagement.

The star-studded evening presents award-winning vocalist and Billboard Top 100 recording artist Doreen Taylor in her official Off-Broadway debut, and a special performance by renowned Broadway star, Davis Gaines (Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd, Man of La Mancha).

After receiving critical acclaim in its Philadelphia debut, this cutting edge, 90-minute "docu-musical" highlights Oscar's evolution to become one of the most important lyricists of all time. Possessing a rare opportunity to work closely with William Hammerstein (Oscar Hammerstein's grandson) to obtain private, personal stories, rarely before seen images and videos, and an in-depth glimpse into the life of Oscar Hammerstein, "An Enchanted Evening" is a one-of-a kind, intimate show highlighting Oscar's life and music through documentary story-telling and imaginative performances.

Will Hammerstein has proudly embraced this new production and is thrilled at the docu-musical's success of highlighting the honorable values and principles of which his grandfather embodied. "Doreen's talent and personal values make her a perfect torchbearer for this exemplary legacy [Oscar Hammerstein II]. I'm sure Oscar would be very pleased with the association."

Being able to return to her musical theatre roots in her home state of NY while supporting a cause that helps save a historic Broadway landmark makes this evening an extra special achievement for Doreen.

"I grew up performing in the great shows that Oscar Hammerstein II helped create and to think that the very place these shows were conceived is now being threatened is a travesty. I created this show from a very special place in my heart and as a labor of love. I revere Oscar and will always be grateful for forever changing the landscape of musical theatre history and being able to help save this legendary landmark is a great honor for me."

Oscar Hammerstein II moved to Highland Farm in Doylestown, PA in 1940 and over the next 19 years, the farm became the birthplace for timeless Rodgers and Hammerstein classics, including: Oklahoma!, South Pacific, Carousel, King and I, and Sound of Music. He also mentored a young Stephen Sondheim there, who famously said, "In one afternoon at Highland Farm, I learned more about songwriting and musical theatre, than most people learn in a lifetime." Shortly after Oscar's passing in 1960, the Hammerstein's sold the farm and is now being threatened by a 4 lot subdivision. The Oscar Hammerstein II Museum & Theatre Education Center will not only help save the farm and what most consider "the birthplace of American modern musical theater", but also restore the house for tours, a museum and to build a new theatre, where the Hammerstein legacy of great musical theatre, social engagement and mentorship can be honored. For more information, visit hammersteincenter.org.

DOREEN TAYLOR is a multiple award winning singer/songwriter and has been dubbed "an excellent performing artist to keep your eyes on" by the Huffington Post and The Philadelphia Inquirer raved that "Taylor's enthusiasm, personality and musicality are engaging." Doreen was also named one of the hottest up and coming artists by countless publications and television outlets like the Lifetime Network, CBS, NBC, FOX News, CW Network, Ok!TV, Consumers Digest, etc. With 2 degrees in voice and opera performance, Taylor has played numerous leading roles in various musical theater and operatic productions across the country; including the Philadelphia Scottish Opera premiere as Cunegonde in "Candide" where she received rave reviews from multiple publications and critics. In 2012, Taylor took the leap into mainstream music releasing her debut album "Magic" which garnered her the "Suggested Artist of the Year" Award from the 'Song of the Year' international songwriting competition. Doreen's music has been hand selected by Bose, Sharp Electronics and the #1 home shopping network, QVC to be played on all on-air demonstrations and on QVC.com to promote their products. She has been named a celebrity advocate for countless charitable causes and has been the face for brands such as Failte Vodka and Hades Footwear. Most recently, her cross over, adult contemporary single "TOY" charted on Billboard's Hot 100 (in the top 50) and reached #31 on the Adult Contemporary Chart after receiving heavy airplay on radio stations nationwide. Her newest album, "Happily Ever After" has received critical acclaim and is slated to be developed into a full Off Broadway musical in 2018/19. She has sold out multiple concerts in support of her solo albums across the country and she has gained national recognition as both a performer and a songwriter. Taylor was honorably chosen to collaborate on a new national anthem in honor of the US National Parks. "Colors of the USA" premiered at the 'Salute to the Parks Gala' in Washington D.C. Doreen was named an 'Ambassador of the National Parks' for her ongoing efforts to connect children and the millennial generation to parks for their centennial in 2016.

Davis Gaines performed the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera over 2,000 times, during his run on Broadway, in Los Angeles, (where he remains LA's longest-running Phantom), and in San Francisco, (where he received the Bay Area Critics' Award for Best Actor). Subsequently, he was chosen by Hal Prince and Lloyd Webber to play the leading role in the World Premiere of Whistle Down the Wind. Other Broadway and National Tour credits include Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera, Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! (with Carol Channing), Camelot (with Richard Burton) and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (with Alexis Smith). Gaines' Off-Broadway appearances include Des McAnuff's The Death of Von Richthofen as Witnessed from Earth, the Maury Yeston/Larry Gelbart musical One Two Three Four Five, Stephen Sondheim's Assassins, She Loves Me and Forbidden Broadway. He made his New York City Opera debut in The New Moon and appeared in the concert versions of Parade, Sitting Pretty, The Cat and the Fiddle, Pippin and the Encores production of The Boys from Syracuse. In Southern California, he has appeared as Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha and Tito Merelli in Lend Me a Tenor for McCoy/Rigby, at Musical Theatre West as Juan Peron in Evita, Lawrence Jameson in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha (Ovation Award and BroadwayWorld Award, Best Lead Actor in a Musical), King Arthur in Spamalot, Javert in Les Miserables, Harold Hill in The Music Man, Richard Henry Lee in 1776 and Mack Sennett in Mack and Mabel. He also portrayed Hannibal Lecter in SILENCE! The Musical (LA Weekly Award, Best Male Musical Performance), appeared as Fred/Petruchio in Kiss Me, Kate (Cabrillo Music Theatre/Ovation Nomination, Best Lead Actor in a Musical), in I Do! I Do! (with Vicki Lewis/Laguna Playhouse), Parade (with T.R. Knight/Mark Taper Forum), Side by Side by Sondheim (Rubicon Theatre/Pasadena Playhouse) and made his Los Angeles-area directing debut at Musical Theatre West with Oklahoma! Regionally, he was Joseph Pulitzer in Newsies (St. Louis Muny), Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha, Javert in Les Miserables and King Arthur in Spamalot (Orlando Shakespeare Theatre), King Arthur in Camelot (Sacramento Music Circus), Joe Hardy in Damn Yankees (George Abbott, director), Mortimer Brewster in Arsenic and Old Lace (with Kate Reid), Night of the Hunter (Lyric Stage), The Rink (with Lainie Kazan) and Two Into One (with Tony Randall). Gaines played Anthony Hope in the 20th anniversary concert productions of Sondheim's Sweeney Todd in Los Angeles (with Kelsey Grammer and Christine Baranski), in London (with Len Cariou and Judy Kaye) and in New York, San Francisco and Ravinia Festival (with George Hearn and Patti LuPone). He played Sweeney Todd in Sweeney Todd (with Faith Prince), and Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls, both with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. He also toured the country with Olympic Champions Dorothy Hamill and Ekaterina Gordeeva in Broadway on Ice. Film work includes a featured role in Warlock: The Armageddon (with Julian Sands) and television credits include Desperate Housewives, Charmed, Chicago Hope, Veronica's Closet, Bodies of Evidence and Murder, She Wrote. He appeared in three PBS Great Performances broadcasts (Emmy Award-winning Sweeney Todd with the San Francisco Symphony, Broadway Originals with the Boston Pops and Jerry Herman's Broadway at the Bowl), as well as the televised specials of the 1994 Kennedy Center Honors and the opening ceremony of the 1998 Goodwill Games. Additionally, Gaines has sung for five U.S. Presidents and with every major symphony orchestra in North America, including the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl. He has performed in cabaret in New York at 'Feinstein's at Loews Regency' and 'Rainbow and Stars', Hollywood's 'Cinegrill' and San Francisco's 'Plush Room'. His voice can be heard over 30 cast recordings and compilation albums, as well as two solo CDs, Against the Tide and All My Tomorrows: Songs of Sammy Cahn. Gaines is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the Florida State University with a BA in Theatre, where he established the Davis Gaines Endowed Scholarship in Music Theatre. At FSU, he was selected as a 1990 Grad Made Good, inducted into of the FSU Circle of Gold and was the 2016 recipient of The Torch Award. He also holds an honorary Doctorate of Music from Seton Hall University. In his hometown of Orlando, Florida he received the 1996 John Young Award presented by the Greater Orlando Chamber of Commerce and was inducted into the Edgewater High School Hall of Fame. Gaines currently resides in Los Angeles and is a frequent singer of our National Anthem for the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Dodgers. Visit www.davisgaines.com and www.facebook.com/DavisGainesActor for more.

IF YOU GO:

AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A Night with Oscar Hammerstein II

PERFORMANCES:

Friday December 8th 8:00pm

Saturday December 9th 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday December 10th 3:00pm

Wednesday December 13th 7:30pm

Thursday December 14th 7:30pm

Friday December 15th 8:00pm

Saturday December 16th 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday December 17th 3:00pm (10 performances)

At 777 Theatre (Off Broadway), Roy Arias Theater Center, 777 8th Ave (Between 47th & 48th), New York, NY

Tickets: $80.00. Available online at www.hammersteinlive.com.

