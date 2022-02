A NEW musical at McCarter! Now - Through February 13 Based on the life of Miriam Makeba Dreaming Zenzile By Somi Kakoma Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz Written and performed by international music sensation Somi Kakoma, this world-premiere musical is an electrifying portrait of revolutionary artist Miriam Makeba and her singular voice and vision. Tickets start at $25 Go to: www.mccarter.org/dreamingzenzile