Donja R. Love Will Write New Musical DRIVE CHANGE About the Non-Profit of the Same Name

Playwright Donja R. Love (one in two, Fireflies, Sugar in our Wounds) and Witness Uganda composers and lyricists Matt Gould (Jonathan Larson Grant winner; Lempicka) and Griffin Matthews ("Dear White People"), has secured the underlying rights for the new musical Drive Change, an incredible true story about the award-winning non-profit of the same name.

Drive Change will tell the inspiring and against-all-odds true story of a group of previously incarcerated young people, who after years of facing discrimination in the job market, decide to take the future into their own hands. Working together, they build a food truck from the ground up, and in the face of adversity and prejudice, turn the business into one of the most lauded food trucks in New York City.

The truck went on to become one of New York City's most popular food trucks, winning three Vendy Awards and making "Best Of" lists in Time Out, Eater, Fortune, USA Today, Yahoo, and many more. Drive Change has since grown into a leading non-profit organization that provides an 8-month paid fellowship for formerly incarcerated youth that pairs fellows with business partners in the hospitality industry such as the Union Square Hospitality Group, Patina Restaurant Group, and Marlow Collective. To learn more about Drive Change, visit www.drivechangenyc.org.

Further details about the production will be announced at a later date.





