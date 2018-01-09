Donate for the Chance to Win Tickets to SPRINGSTEEN Plus Meet and Greet

Omaze is offering fans the chance to win two tickets to one of Bruce Springsteen's final Broadway shows. In support of the Bob Woodruff Family Foundation, an organization that helps injured service members, veterans and their families, Omaze is teaming up with Bruce to give one grand prize winner and a guest the ultimate VIP experience.

Fans can donate as little as $10 for the chance to see one of the final performances of The Boss' critically acclaimed show, Springsteen on Broadway. Additionally, the winner will get to hang out with Bruce during a private meet and greet and go home with an exclusively signed guitar.

Click here to enter!

Bruce Springsteen is currently making his Broadway debut at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The rock legend performs a "pared-down" version of the show he normally presents at huge stadiums and arenas across the country.

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November last year. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin

Related Articles