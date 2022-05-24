Dive Into The “Summer Of Live” With MSG Entertainment
Kick off summer with The Who at Madison Square Garden then continue the fun in the sun at Boston Calling Music Festival this Memorial Day Weekend, and more!
As temperatures rise outside, the lineup is heating up inside at Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) venues - Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden - with more than 75 live entertainment events from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Make your summer one to remember and get your tickets now at www.msg.com or the venue box offices!
Kick off summer with The Who at Madison Square Garden then continue the fun in the sun at Boston Calling Music Festival this Memorial Day Weekend! Rock out with headliners Nine Inch Nails, The Strokes and Metallica. Single day tickets and multi-day packages are available at www.bostoncalling.com. From there, New York brings the heat with a jam-packed line up of events at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre and Hulu Theater at MSG. From concerts and comedy to professional darts and boxing, MSG Entertainment has the perfect event to make a splash with any fan!
Upcoming shows include:
May 26 at 7:30PM
Madison Square Garden
The Who "Hit's Back! 2022 Tour" - Tickets start at $97.00
May 27-29
Harvard Athletic Complex (Allston, MA)
Boston Calling Music Festival - Single day admission tickets start at $149.99 with two-day and three-day packages also still available
June 2 at 8:00PM
Beacon Theatre
Pod Save America "(A)live And On Tour 2022" - Tickets start at $49.50
June 3 at 8:00PM
Beacon Theatre
Gipsy Kings - Tickets start at $80.00
June 3 at 7:00PM
June 4 at 1:00PM & 7:30PM
Hulu Theater
World Series of Darts: Bet365 North American Darts Championship
Two-day event with single session tickets starting at $30.00
June 4 at 7:00PM & 9:45PM
Beacon Theatre
Nate Bargatze "The Raincheck Tour" - Limited tickets for the late show starting at $39.75; early show sold out
June 8 at 2:00PM
Hulu Theater at MSG
Beat the Streets Wrestling Presents Final X New York - Tickets start at $65.00
June 9 at 8:00PM
Beacon Theatre
Tribeca Festival Presents "Taurus" - Tickets start at $46.00
June 10 at 8:00PM
Beacon Theatre
Tribeca Festival Presents "the DOC" - Tickets start at $46.00
June 11 at 8:00PM
Beacon TheatreTribeca Festival Presents "Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby" - Tickets start at $46.00
June 11 at 6:00PM
Hulu Theater at MSG
Top Rank Boxing: Berlanga v Angulo - Tickets start at $66.00
June 16 & 17 at 8:00PM
Beacon Theatre
Sigur Ros: World Tour 2022 - Two shows with limited tickets still available starting at $125.50
June 17 at 9:00PM
Hulu Theater at MSG
Hombres G - Tickets start at $75.00
June 18 at 6:00PM
Hulu Theater at MSG
Top Rank Boxing: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. - Tickets start at $56.00
June 23-25 at 8:00PM
Madison Square Garden
John Mulaney "From Scratch" tour - Three shows with limited tickets available starting at $69.50
June 24 & 25 at 8:00PM
Radio City Music Hall
Goose - Two nights with limited tickets still available on 6/24, starting at $39.50
June 30 at 8:00PM
Radio City Music Hall
My Dad Wrote A Por.no World Tour - Tickets start at $51.75
July 9 at 7:30PM
Hulu Theater at MSG
TOMORROW X TOGETHER "<ACT: LOVE SICK>" tour - Tickets start at $75.00
July 9 at 8:00PM
Radio City Music Hall
CHEER Live - Tickets start at $79.95
July 21-25 at 8:00PM
Beacon Theatre
Widespread Panic - Five shows with tickets starting at $49.50
July 22 at 7:00PM
Madison Square Garden
Chris Brown & Lil Baby "One of Them Ones Tour" - Tickets start at $69.50
July 26, 27, 29 & 30 at 8:00PM
Beacon Theatre
An Evening with Jackson Browne - Four shows with tickets starting at $39.50
July 27 at 7:00PM
Radio City Music Hall
BANKS "Serpentina Tour" - Tickets starting at $39.50
July 28 at 8:00PM
Radio City Music Hall
RuPaul's Drag Race "Werq The World Tour" - Tickets start at $45.00
July 30 at 8:00PM
Hulu Theater at MSG
Carin Leon - Tickets start at $75.00
July 31 at 8:00PM
Beacon Theatre
Hanson "Red Green Blue 2022 Tour" - Tickets start at $39.50
Aug. 2-3 at 8:00PM
Madison Square Garden
Swedish House Mafia "Paradise Again Tour" - Two nights with tickets starting at $59.50
Aug. 8-12 & 14 at 8:00PM
Madison Square Garden
Rage Against the Machine "Public Service Announcement" tour with Run The Jewels - Six shows with limited tickets still available starting at $125.00
Aug. 18 at 8:00PM
Madison Square Garden
An Evening with Michael Bublé - Tickets start at $131.00
Aug. 21 at 7:00PM
Beacon Theatre
Gilberto Santa Rosa's Birthday Bash! - Tickets start at $65.50
Aug. 27 at 7:00PM
Beacon Theatre
Celeste Barber "Fine, Thanks. Live Tour" - Tickets start at $54.50
Aug. 30 at 8:00PM
Beacon Theatre
Soft Cell - Tickets start at $49.50
Aug. 30 & 31 at 8:00PM
Madison Square Garden
Roger Waters "This Is Not A Drill" - Tickets start at $70.00
a??