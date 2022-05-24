Dive Into The “Summer Of Live” With MSG Entertainment

As temperatures rise outside, the lineup is heating up inside at Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) venues - Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden - with more than 75 live entertainment events from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Make your summer one to remember and get your tickets now at www.msg.com or the venue box offices!



Kick off summer with The Who at Madison Square Garden then continue the fun in the sun at Boston Calling Music Festival this Memorial Day Weekend! Rock out with headliners Nine Inch Nails, The Strokes and Metallica. Single day tickets and multi-day packages are available at www.bostoncalling.com. From there, New York brings the heat with a jam-packed line up of events at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre and Hulu Theater at MSG. From concerts and comedy to professional darts and boxing, MSG Entertainment has the perfect event to make a splash with any fan!



Upcoming shows include:



May 26 at 7:30PM

Madison Square Garden

The Who "Hit's Back! 2022 Tour" - Tickets start at $97.00

May 27-29

Harvard Athletic Complex (Allston, MA)

Boston Calling Music Festival - Single day admission tickets start at $149.99 with two-day and three-day packages also still available

June 2 at 8:00PM

Beacon Theatre

Pod Save America "(A)live And On Tour 2022" - Tickets start at $49.50

June 3 at 8:00PM

Beacon Theatre

Gipsy Kings - Tickets start at $80.00

June 3 at 7:00PM

June 4 at 1:00PM & 7:30PM

Hulu Theater

World Series of Darts: Bet365 North American Darts Championship

Two-day event with single session tickets starting at $30.00

June 4 at 7:00PM & 9:45PM

Beacon Theatre

Nate Bargatze "The Raincheck Tour" - Limited tickets for the late show starting at $39.75; early show sold out

June 8 at 2:00PM

Hulu Theater at MSG

Beat the Streets Wrestling Presents Final X New York - Tickets start at $65.00

June 9 at 8:00PM

Beacon Theatre

Tribeca Festival Presents "Taurus" - Tickets start at $46.00

June 10 at 8:00PM

Beacon Theatre

Tribeca Festival Presents "the DOC" - Tickets start at $46.00

June 11 at 8:00PM

Beacon TheatreTribeca Festival Presents "Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby" - Tickets start at $46.00

June 11 at 6:00PM

Hulu Theater at MSG

Top Rank Boxing: Berlanga v Angulo - Tickets start at $66.00

June 16 & 17 at 8:00PM

Beacon Theatre

Sigur Ros: World Tour 2022 - Two shows with limited tickets still available starting at $125.50

June 17 at 9:00PM

Hulu Theater at MSG

Hombres G - Tickets start at $75.00

June 18 at 6:00PM

Hulu Theater at MSG

Top Rank Boxing: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. - Tickets start at $56.00

June 23-25 at 8:00PM

Madison Square Garden

John Mulaney "From Scratch" tour - Three shows with limited tickets available starting at $69.50

June 24 & 25 at 8:00PM

Radio City Music Hall

Goose - Two nights with limited tickets still available on 6/24, starting at $39.50

June 30 at 8:00PM

Radio City Music Hall

My Dad Wrote A Por.no World Tour - Tickets start at $51.75

July 9 at 7:30PM

Hulu Theater at MSG

TOMORROW X TOGETHER "<ACT: LOVE SICK>" tour - Tickets start at $75.00

July 9 at 8:00PM

Radio City Music Hall

CHEER Live - Tickets start at $79.95

July 21-25 at 8:00PM

Beacon Theatre

Widespread Panic - Five shows with tickets starting at $49.50

July 22 at 7:00PM

Madison Square Garden

Chris Brown & Lil Baby "One of Them Ones Tour" - Tickets start at $69.50

July 26, 27, 29 & 30 at 8:00PM

Beacon Theatre

An Evening with Jackson Browne - Four shows with tickets starting at $39.50

July 27 at 7:00PM

Radio City Music Hall

BANKS "Serpentina Tour" - Tickets starting at $39.50

July 28 at 8:00PM

Radio City Music Hall

RuPaul's Drag Race "Werq The World Tour" - Tickets start at $45.00

July 30 at 8:00PM

Hulu Theater at MSG

Carin Leon - Tickets start at $75.00

July 31 at 8:00PM

Beacon Theatre

Hanson "Red Green Blue 2022 Tour" - Tickets start at $39.50

Aug. 2-3 at 8:00PM

Madison Square Garden

Swedish House Mafia "Paradise Again Tour" - Two nights with tickets starting at $59.50

Aug. 8-12 & 14 at 8:00PM

Madison Square Garden

Rage Against the Machine "Public Service Announcement" tour with Run The Jewels - Six shows with limited tickets still available starting at $125.00

Aug. 18 at 8:00PM

Madison Square Garden

An Evening with Michael Bublé - Tickets start at $131.00

Aug. 21 at 7:00PM

Beacon Theatre

Gilberto Santa Rosa's Birthday Bash! - Tickets start at $65.50

Aug. 27 at 7:00PM

Beacon Theatre

Celeste Barber "Fine, Thanks. Live Tour" - Tickets start at $54.50

Aug. 30 at 8:00PM

Beacon Theatre

Soft Cell - Tickets start at $49.50

Aug. 30 & 31 at 8:00PM

Madison Square Garden

Roger Waters "This Is Not A Drill" - Tickets start at $70.00

