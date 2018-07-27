Disney Developing Live-Action Feature About An African Princess

It has been reported that Disney will be developing a project by writers Ola Shokunbi and Lindsey Reed Palmer titled Sadé which has been described as a live action fairy tale film

Deadline reports that the story of the film centers on "a young African girl named Sadé who, when her kingdom is threatened by a mysterious evil force, accepts her newly discovered magical warrior powers to protect herself and her people. With the help of the kingdom's prince, Sadé embarks on an adventure that will allow her to embrace what makes her special and save the kingdom."

Sade would join the stable of Disney live-action films including Disney's recent live action adaptations of its classic stories including, SLEEPING BEAUTY ('Maleficent'), BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE JUNGLE BOOK, CINDERELLA, and PETE'S DRAGON and the upcoming MULAN, ALADDIN, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN, and THE LION KING, among others.







