Director Schele Williams to Release Book on The History of Slavery

Your Legacy: A Bold Reclaiming of Our Enslaved History will be released October 2021.

Theatre director and social justice activist, Schele Williams, has written a new book for young readers on the history of enslavement.

The book titled, "Your Legacy: A Bold Reclaiming of Our Enslaved History" will be released October 2021 via Abrams Children's Books and includes illustrations by Tonya Engel

It is described as an "uplifting introduction to African American history that celebrates and honors enslaved ancestors, their accomplishments and sacrifices, and defines how they are remembered."

Of the book Williams said, "I remember learning about slavery in elementary school. My teacher read out loud about the Civil War and slavery as I sat transfixed by the accompanying illustrations," she said. "I felt shame, isolated and othered seeing my ancestors in rags and shackles. I had so many questions but didn't know where to begin. When my children came of age, I wanted them to hear about their history from me. So I searched for a children's book about our enslaved ancestors but couldn't find one . . . so I wrote it."

Schele Williams is a Brooklyn-based director committed to cultivating new musicals and devised work. Upcoming projects include the revival of AIDA for Disney Theatrical Group, Mandela: The Musical and Indigo. She has directed at regional theatres and festivals across the country including NAMT, NYMTF and Theatreworks Palo Alto. Schele also re-conceived and directed the Motown the Musical National Tour.

She has directed numerous Broadway events for social justice including The People's State of the Union (starring Common, Andra Day, John Legiuzamo, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes), Uprising of Love (starring Sting and Patti LuPone), Defying Inequality (starring Liza Minnelli and Ben Vereen, for which she received a New York City proclamation), and From Broadway to Bourbon Street a benefit for the victims of Hurricane Katrina (starring Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce).

Schele is a founding member of Black Theatre United, an origination committed to dismantling systemic racism on our streets and stages. Schele is the director for the NYU Law School's Center of Diversity Inclusion and Belonging's bespoke plays for Fortune 500 companies. She also serves as Chairman of the Board for Broadway Inspirational Voices.

