Dionne Draper's One-Woman Show DAWTA Releases Album - Listen Now!

DAWTA The Soundtrack is Dionne Draper's debut album, a strong musical theatre album capturing the zeitgeist #blacklivesmatter. It accompanies Dionne's bittersweet one woman musical DAWTA (DAR-ta), about baby Sarah, adopted by a white family in rural Devon.

Dionne plays 7 different characters.

"I never planned my life to look like this" Sarah's Jamaican birth mother Mercy cries in the ballad 'My Life', driving DAWTA to its tense finale. The deep bass line (Anders Olinder, keyboards) and mournful strings (Emily Burridge, cello) characterise an album rich in emotion. 'My Life' is Mercy's response to Sarah's frantic call in 'Mother'.

The gospel influences of Aretha Franklin coupled with traditional musical theatre storytelling place the Black adoptee voice centre-stage. The Soundtrack's strong gospel vocal and soulful hooks epitomise Dionne's signature style, propelling her from backing vocalist (Basement Jaxx, Spice Girls) to an eclectic artist in her own right.

Listen to the Full Album on Apple Music/iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/dawta/1520155478

Listen to the Full Album on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6LUGMGf2w2RIWnLNHf4hHG?si=cD1sQXzPTEWvCENMqv5qDw

