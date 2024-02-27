Diane Paulus-Directed ROMEO AND JULIET Will Open at A.R.T. in September

A new production of Romeo and Juliet is headed to American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University this September! The production will be directed by A.R.T.’s Tony Award-winning Artistic Director Diane Paulus and feature movement direction and choreography by two-time Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

The pair previously collaborated on Jagged Little Pill, which premiered at A.R.T. in May 2018 before transferring to Broadway and embarking on tour.

No further details have been revealed about Romeo and Juliet at this time.

Additional information about A.R.T.’s next season will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Diane Paulus

Diane Paulus is the Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University. A.R.T.: 1776, WILD: A Musical Becoming, Gloria: A Life, Jagged Little Pill, ExtraOrdinary, The White Card, In the Body of the World, Waitress(film available online, French-language production in Quebec summer 2024), Crossing, Finding Neverland, Witness Uganda, Pippin (Tony Award, Best Revival and Best Director), The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess (Tony Award, Best Revival; NAACP Award, Best Direction), Prometheus Bound, Death and the Powers: The Robots’ Opera, Best of Both Worlds, The Donkey Show. Other work includes Cirque du Soleil’s Amaluna, Invisible Thread at Second Stage, and the Public Theater’s Tony Award-winning revival of HAIR on Broadway and London’s West End. As an opera director, her credits include The Magic Flute, the complete Monteverdi cycle, and the trio of Mozart-Da Ponte operas, as well as the upcoming Carmen(2024 Glydenbourne Festival). Paulus is Professor of the Practice of Theater in Harvard University’s English Department and Department of Theater, Dance & Media. She was selected for Boston magazine’s 2023, 2022, 2020, and 2018 lists of Boston’s most influential people, the 2014 Time 100, Time magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and as one of Variety’s “Trailblazing Women in Entertainment for 2014.”

About Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui

Cherkaoui debuted as a choreographer in 1999 with Andrew Wale in the contemporary musical Anonymous Society. But he gained a broader acknowledgment with his work at les ballets C de la B with such pieces as Rien de Rien (2000), Foi (2003) and Tempus Fugit (2004). Whilst working there he undertook several other projects, including D’avant (2002) with artistic partner Damien Jalet and zero degrees (2005) with Akram Khan. He has also collaborated with abundance of theatres, opera houses and ballet companies, like Geneva Ballet, Royal Danish Ballet, Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet in New York. From 2004 to 2009 Cherkaoui was the associate artist at the Toneelhuis theater in Antwerp. There he produced such works as Myth (2007) and Origine (2008). In 2009, he won the KAIROS Prize.

After premiering Sutra in 2008, working around the world and collaborating with various artists (Dunas with María Pagés, Faun (both 2009)), he founded his own in own company in January 2010 called Eastman in Antwerp, resident at deSingel International Arts Campus.

He went on continuing his work and in the spring of 2010 Cherkaoui won his first Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production for Babel(words) together with choreographer Damien Jalet and Antony Gormley. In 2012 he gained his second Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production for Puz/zle.

In 2015, he directed his first full-length theatre production Pluto in Tokyo and was movement director for Hamlet (Lyndsey Turner) at the Barbican Centre in London. In 2015 he also launched a new production called Fractus V for his company Eastman.

Since 2015, Cherkaoui is the artistic director at the Royal Ballet of Flanders, where they have seen such works of his as Fall (2015), Exhibition (2016) and Requiem (2017). Cherkaoui is an associate artist at Sadler's Wells, London. He became the artistic director of Le Grand Théâtre de Genève in Switzerland in 2022.

In February 2017, he appeared in a dancing presentation in Woodkid's release "I Will Fall for You".