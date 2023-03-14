Developmental Reading Of TAKING LIBERTY, With Bryan Cranston & Geneva Carr, Will Take Place This Week

Tony Award winner Bryan Cranston (Network, All The Way, AMC's "Breaking Bad") and Tony nominee Geneva Carr (Hand To God, CBS' "Bull") will play John and Abigail Adams, respectively, in Taking Liberty, a new play written by Georgette Reilly Timoney. An invitation-only developmental reading will take place on Friday, March 17 in Manhattan. Creatively adapted from the letters of Abigail and John Adams, Taking Liberty runs approximately 90 minutes and is summarized below:

With the co-creator of the U.S. Constitution and future President away in Philadelphia, Abigail Adams struggles to run the family farm and raise her children in the middle of a war zone during a pandemic.

Taking Liberty explores the remarkable correspondence, love and passion between Founding Mother and Founding Father. As John shares insights in forming the new republic and as Abigail advocates unwaveringly for the rights of women and the abolition of slavery, many of the issues of America in 1776 bear striking resemblance to those in 2023.

Eric Falkenstein (Jitney, Moulin Rouge, Network) and Spark Productions present the reading. Plans are for a Broadway run and U.S. tour with rotating casts who can step in for short runs that fit their schedules - and without memorization since the material is intended to be read onstage.