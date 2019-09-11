Design-Focused 'in 1: the podcast' Welcomes Emmy-Nominated Designer Jason Sherwood

This week we are sitting down with Emmy Nominated Scenic Designer Jason Sherwood! Jason is nominated for the production design of 'RENT Live' and he gives us the full deep dive into his set for this groundbreaking production. From it's development along side Michael Greif, to figuring out audience locations and camera blocking, to how to transition the story from place to place, Jason is giving us the inside scoop on all of it.

He and Cory also touch on a whole host of topics including social media use, the keys to staying positive, Jason's live music work with Sam Smith, Sara Bareilles and the Spice Girls, how he's achieved so much before his 30th birthday, and much much more. Prepare for an eye opening, candid chat with a designer who clearly sleeps very little and works very hard. AND, true stories from a 6′-6″ guy trying to squeeze into a Broadway theatre seat. Jason is easily one of the most in demand theatrical designers working today and he's spending over two hours giving us a window into his world. Enjoy!

Jason Sherwood is a New York-based set designer. He is an Emmy Award nominee, Drama Desk Award nominee, a Lucille Lortel Award nominee, and an American Theatre Wing Henry Hewes Design Award nominee. Recent designs include Rent Live on Fox, The Spice Girls World Tour 2019, Sara Bareilles' "Amidst the Chaos" Tour, Camilla Cabello's Havana, the opening number of the 2019 Grammy Awards, The Chainsmokers on SNL and the People's Choice Awards. He has an ongoing collaboration with Oscar and Grammy Award winner Sam Smith on his TV appearances as well as his recent world tour.

Jason's recent theatre work includes The Tale of Despereaux, Red Velvet (Old Globe), Guys and Dolls (Guthrie), Endlings (ART), The Who's Tommy, Macbeth, Frankenstein, The Wild Party (Denver Theatre Center), This Ain't No Disco (Atlantic Theatre Company), Last Days of Summer, Constellations (Kansas City Rep), The Wiz (TUTS and Ford's Theatre), Mamma Mia, Paint Your Wagon, Jasper in Deadland (5th Avenue), The View Upstairs (Off-Bway), Beauty and the Beast, Frozen (Disney Cruise Lines), Footloose (Norwegian Cruise Line), The Circus in Winter (Goodspeed), The Taming of the Shrew (Shakespeare Theatre), Sojourners & Her Portmanteau (NYTW), and Caroline, or Change (Roundhouse).

Sherwood is the recipient of the USITT's Rising Designer Award, a LiveDesign Magazine "Young Designer to Watch," several Suzi Bass Award nominations, a Gregory Award nomination, and several BroadwayWorld Award nominations. His work has been profiled in the New York Times, American Theatre Magazine, and LiveDesign Magazine. He is an NYU graduate.

You know those conversations you have at the bar after a long day of tech?...The moments where you sit with your friends and colleagues and discuss what you love about being a designer, but also what drives you mad? Imagine getting to listen in on those conversations with some of the most fascinating, celebrated, and sought after theatrical designers working today. That is what in 1: the podcast strives to be. A long-form, uncensored, candid chat with designers of all walks of life talking about their lives in the theatre. No topic is off limits. From life on the road to life in a Broadway theatre. From trying to get noticed in New York to making a splash in regional theatre. You'll never know what to expect from each episode. You might learn about a designer's latest inspiration, or how they got started, their most embarrassing moment, or their favorite collaborator. Hosted by real life (we think) designer Cory Pattak, in 1: the podcast offers unprecedented access into the world of theatrical design, direct from the industry's most interesting movers and shakers. All the world's a stage, so draw back the curtain and come meet the magic MAKERS who bring those worlds to life.

