Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez & Elizabeth Stanley To Perform In ASTEP Benefit At Joe's Pub

Artists Striving to End Poverty's Ninth Annual New York City Christmas: A Concert to Benefit ASTEP, taking place on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM at Joe's Pub at The Public in New York City. Additional exclusive experiences from Mean Girls, SpongeBob SquarePants and Come From Away have been added to the special auction through Charitybuzz, which also features your personal voicemail recorded by Oscar Isaac, experiences with Hamilton, Phantom of the Opera, Bronx Tale, and so much more!

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than an evening featuring Broadway's most sought-after talent singing new and classic holiday songs...with a twist! Along with your seasonal favorites, expect fresh, original approaches - pop, soul, R&B, rock and more - many of them captured on the Sh-KBoom/Ghostlight album "New York City Christmas," available for purchase at the concert.

Conceived and produced by Drama Desk-nominated orchestrator Lynne Shankel (Allegiance, Cry-Baby, Altar Boyz), the concert will again boast an incredible line-up of artists, including Nick Blaemire (Tick Tick Boom, Godspell, Cry-Baby), Chester Gregory (Motown, Sister Act, Dreamgirls, Hairspray), David Josefsberg (Honeymoon In Vegas, The Wedding Singer, Altar Boyz), Derek Klena (Anastasia, Wicked), Lindsay Mendez (Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots (tour), Gigantic), Cheeyang Ng (K-Pop), Lauren Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Shea Renee (Allegiance), Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town, Million Dollar Quartet, Company), and Kay Trinidad (The Little Mermaid, Bare). The concert will be directed by Jenn Rapp-Pearl (The Illusionists TOTC).

Also appearing will be musicians Shankel (Piano), Frank Pagano (Drums), Randy Landau (Bass), Peter Calo (Guitar), Eric Davis (Guitar), Summer Boggess (Cello), Victoria Patterson (Violin), Colin Brigstocke (Trumpet), Jeff Schiller (Saxophone) & Scott Kreitzer (Saxophone)

Tickets are $100.00 each for premium seats, $75.00 each for general seating. ALL proceeds from tickets to the show and album sales go to supporting ASTEP's mission to connect performing and visual artists with underserved kids, using the arts awakening their imaginations, fostering critical thinking, and helping them break the cycle of poverty. ASTEP places volunteer artists in India, South Africa, the Dominican Republic, New York and Florida and supports the efforts of ASTEP Chapters in more than a dozen communities around the U.S.

A special auction will also be featured during the concert, featuring sought-after items such as:

2 VIP Tickets to HAMILTON on Broadway with Exclusive Backstage Tour

2 VIP Tickets to a preview of MEAN GIRLS when it moves to Broadway, with Exclusive Backstage Tour with Mary-Mitchell Campbell

2 VIP Tickets to a performance of MEAN GIRLS (post opening) when it moves to Broadway, with Exclusive Backstage Tour with Mary-Mitchell Campbell

2 VIP Tickets to a performance of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS on Broadway with Exclusive Backstage Tour

As well as MANY MORE!

Tickets are available for purchase online through the Joe's Pub website or at the box office at The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street. Seating is extremely limited.

For more information about ASTEP visit www.astep.org.

