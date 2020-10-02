Denzel Washington Hopes to Bring August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON to the Screen Next

For the film, he plans to assemble his son, John David Washington, Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, and director Barry Jenkins.

Denzel Washington has revealed that he wants to bring August Wilson's play The Piano Lesson to the screen next!

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Washington revealed that it is next on his list, after his adaptation of Wilson's play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom has hit Netflix. Previously, Washington directed a film adaptation of Wilson's Fences.

For the film, he plans to assemble his son, John David Washington, Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, and director Barry Jenkins.

"The greatest part of what's left of my career is making sure that August is taken care of," Washington said.

The Piano Lesson is the fourth play in Wilson's The Pittsburgh Cycle.

Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, THE FAMILY piano, which is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor. The play focuses on the arguments between a brother and a sister who have different ideas on what to do with the piano. The brother, Boy Willie, is a sharecropper who wants to sell the piano to buy the land (Sutter's land) where his ancestors toiled as slaves. The sister, Berniece, remains emphatic about keeping the piano, which shows the carved faces of their great-grandfather's wife and son during the days of their enslavement.

