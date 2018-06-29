David Zinn, Natasha Chivers & More Creatives on Spiegelworld's WE ARE HERE

Spiegelworld has announced the full creative team for We Are Here, a new show in development that will plunge audiences into the hedonistic world of disco this summer.

Directed by Tony Award-nominee Steven Hoggett with music curated by legendary record producer, songwriter and musician Nile Rodgers of Chic fame, this new show will experiment with the use of music, video, movement and storytelling within an exciting, high-energy performance environment.

From July 31, Spiegelworld is presenting seven developmental public performances of We Are Here in New York City, ahead of plans to take the show to Las Vegas.

We Are Here is written by Olivier Award-winner Michael Wynne (The Priory) with lighting design by Olivier Award-winner Natasha Chivers (Sunday in the Park with George), and sound design by Olivier Award-winner Tom Gibbons. Set and costumes will be designed by Tony Award winner David Zinn, whose Broadway credits include SpongeBob SquarePants, Fun Home and The Humans. The show will immerse audiences in mind-blowing video images created by Projection Designer Darrel Maloney, whose Broadway credits include American Idiot, The Illusionists, and On Your Feet. The team also welcomes acclaimed choreographerYasmine Lee who has worked as Steven Hoggett's associate movement director on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time, The Crucible and Once.

Steven Hoggett said, "When Spiegelworld asked me to direct an immersive show about the history of disco, it was difficult to imagine doing it without Nile Rodgers on board. We want this show to wrap the audience in sound, images, movement and stories which remind us of disco's role in liberating a wide spectrum of society in the 1970s, while celebrating disco's resurging influence on the present. Therefore I was excited that Nile responded so positively to our ideas and agreed to curate the music for We Are Here, with each carefully selected song telling a different part of our story. Nile Rodgers has a unique understanding of the heart and soul of disco and the meaning behind the music. He was there at the beginning with his band Chic and has continued to be a musical force over the past five decades as writer, producer and musician behind so many dance floor hits. He is still touring and still creating ground-breaking hits such as Daft Punk's Get Lucky."

New York City 1970s. Behind the velvet rope, people of every race, class and sexual identity come together, encouraged to wear whatever they want, kiss whoever they want and, of course, dance however they want. We Are Here highlights the music bedrock of disco's iconic tracks to explore the rise of a popular movement, and the stunning backlash against it. Forget white suits and mirror balls, this is a celebration of the beat that set the world on fire and continues to unify generations and cultures at a time when we need it more than ever.

Following an intensive four week developmental period, We Are Here will play a public showcase season at The GlitterLoft on East 3rd Street, New York City, from July 31 to August 4.

Spiegelworld began creating its immersive live entertainment experiences in New York City in 2006, where its ground-breaking spiegeltent shows includingAbsinthe became a summer institution on Pier 17. That raunchy, acrobatic comedy show went to open at Caesars Palace Las Vegas in 2011 where it now plays two sold-out shows every night of the year. In 2018, Spiegelworld opened its latest show Opium at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You