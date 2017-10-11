David Zayas, Taylor Schilling, Rosal Colon and muMs to Perform at Cherry Lane's INDESTRUCTIBLE Benefit for Puerto Rico & Mexico

Cherry Lane Theatre will present INDESTRUCTIBLE: A Special Benefit Event, to help those affected in Puerto Rico and Mexico, due to the recent natural disasters.

INDESTRUCTIBLE will take place on Sunday, October 22 from 8-10pm at Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street). Tickets are $50 ($25 for standing room) and can be purchased by visiting www.cherrylanetheatre.org. To make a direct donation to support INDESTRUCTIBLE, visit web.ovationtix.com/trs/store/32995/alldonations.

Our buildings may crumble but our spirit is Indestructible. Join us for a celebration of the Spirit of the People of Puerto Rico and Mexico. The evening of song, dance, comedy and spoken word will include Flaco Navaja ("Def Poetry Jam"), Irene Sofia Lucio (Broadway: Wit), Emma Ramos (nominated for a 2016 Imagen Award for her series BUTS), David Zayas (TV: "Dexter," "Oz"), Rosal Colon (Netflix " Orange is the New Black"), Desmar Guevara & Elise Santora (NY: Betsy), stand-up comic Melissa Diaz, Ximena Salgado (Film: La pre), muMs (Film: Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). TV: "Oz"), D'marquesina, Taylor Schilling (Netflix "Orange is the New Black") and more to come. INDESTRUCTIBLE is produced by Janio Marrero

100% of the ticket sale and donations will go to local organizations directly working with the affected. A non-perishable food drive will be held in the lobby during the event and items such as first aid supplies and baby products are welcome. Producers of this event are coordinating with the Puerto Rican Family Institute and Direct Relief Mexico to arrange delivery of donated goods.

Cherry Lane Theatre has partnered with LABrynth Theater, Primary Stages, Rattlestick Theater, Barefoot Theater Co., National Black Theater, InViolet Theater Co., Harlem Stage, Sol Project, Rhymes Over Beats, H.O.L.A., Two River Theater Pregones / Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, Ensemble Studio Theatre to make this event a reality.

