David Rockwell Named To Architectural Digest's AD100 Hall Of Fame And Honored With Interior Design's First-Ever Icon Award

tony award-winning designer david rockwell named to architectural digest’s ad100 hall of fame and honored with interior design’s first-ever icon award

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 2 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 3 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway Photo 4 Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway

David Rockwell Named To Architectural Digest's AD100 Hall Of Fame And Honored With Interior Design's First-Ever Icon Award

David Rockwell Named To Architectural Digest's AD100 Hall Of Fame And Honored With Interior Design's First-Ever Icon Award

Today, Tony Award-winner David Rockwell received two prestigious honors from two top publications, having been named to Architectural Digest's AD100 Hall of Fame and announced as the recipient of Interior Design's first ever 2023 Icon Award as part of its 2023 Hall of Fame Awards.

AD100 is Architectural Digest's annual list of top talents in interior decoration, architecture, and landscape design, and includes leading visionaries, icons, and innovators from the United States and around the world. The AD100 Hall of Fame is comprised of “icons who have left an indelible imprint on the fields of architecture and design” and whose “work continues to inspire.” 

Established in 1985, and hosted by Editor-in-Chief Cindy Allen, INTERIOR DESIGN's Hall of Fame Awards will take place tonight, December 6, 2023, at The Glasshouse in New York City. Selected by Cindy Allen, and a nominating committee of Hall of Fame members, for the first time, a special Icon Award will be presented to David Rockwell, Founder and President of Rockwell Group, as they commence their 40th anniversary year. 

Long before turning his attention to architecture, David Rockwell, FAIA, had a fascination with immersive environments. Growing up in the United States and Guadalajara, Mexico, David was a child of the theater, and was often cast in community repertory productions by his mother, a vaudeville dancer and choreographer. There, he experienced the power of collaboration in service of a shared artistic goal and witnessed the ways in which narrative and design created meaning and lasting memories. Later, he would bring his passion for theater and curator's eye for the color and spectacle of Mexico to his practice.

Through this unique lens, David founded the cross-disciplinary architecture and design firm Rockwell Group in 1984. Now a 350-person practice based in New York with satellite offices in Los Angeles and Madrid, Rockwell Group emphasizes invention and thought leadership. Merging architecture, theater, craftsmanship, and technology to create unique narratives for each project, the firm's work includes hospitality, theaters, cultural and educational institutions, transportation hubs, set design, products, exhibitions, festivals, and urban interventions that engage the public realm.

Projects include the Perelman Performing Arts Center in New York (Restaurant and Lobby Interior Architect); The Bloomberg Center and Hopkins Student Center for Johns Hopkins University (Washington, D.C. and Baltimore); Nobu restaurants and hotels worldwide; CIVILIAN Hotel and its Olio Collection (New York).

Honors include the National Design Award from the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum; the Presidential Design Award; the AIANY President's Award; a Tony Award for Best Scenic Design for She Loves Me; two Emmy Awards; the 2009 Pratt Legends Award; induction into the James Beard Foundation Who's Who of Food & Beverage in America; Interior Design magazine's Hall of Fame; and inclusion in Architectural Digest's AD100. Known for his commitment to non-profit and community organizations, David Rockwell serves as the Chair Emeritus of the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA) and as a board member of American Theatre Wing, Citymeals on Wheels, and New York Restoration Project. He is the author of four books: Drama (2021), What If…? (2014), Spectacle (2006), and Pleasure: The Architecture and Design of Rockwell Group (2002).



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATHS THEATER, Improv and More Photo
Video: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More

Jason Kravits has more than the holidays keeping him busy this Decmeber. In addition to starring opposite John Turtorro and Elizabeth Marvel in Sabbath's Theater at the New Group, the television and Broadway veteran is getting ready to make his Chelsea Table and Stage debut with a jaw-dropping evening of completely improvised music and comedy.

2
Photos: First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Photo
Photos: First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage

Get a first look at Swept Away at Arena Stage!

3
MJ to Premiere in Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in 2025 Photo
MJ to Premiere in Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in 2025

MJ will make its Australian premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in February 2025. Learn details and see how to purchase tickets!

4
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Celebrates One Year on Broadway Photo
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Celebrates One Year on Broadway

Yesterday, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical celebrated its first anniversary on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre with the traditional first anniversary gift of paper lottery tickets for the entire audience.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Get a First Look at The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY at Arena StagePhotos: Get a First Look at The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
MJ to Premiere in Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in February 2025MJ to Premiere in Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in February 2025
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Celebrates One Year on Broadway With Lottery TicketsPhotos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Celebrates One Year on Broadway With Lottery Tickets
Raúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere Musical GALILEO at Berkeley Repertory TheatreRaúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere Musical GALILEO at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Videos

Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel' Video
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SIX
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You