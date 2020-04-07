David Henry Hwang, Jenn Colella, Kate Rockwell, and More Will Appear Live On THE PRODUCER'S PERSPECTIVE LIVE! With Ken Davenport

Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport, announced new guests to appear on The Producer's Perspective Live, the daily livestream on his Facebook page inspired by the community of TheaterMakers and his popular podcast, The Producer's Perspective Podcast.

"I continue to be moved by the number of friends and professionals in the industry who jumped at the chance to take part in this. I think it shows a true sense of community in this time of need so we aren't stopping! We will continue to bring new guests every night and will continue to raise money for The Actors Fund for as long as Broadway is shut down," says Ken Davenport.

Through his Facebook page, Ken Davenport has raised over $800 for The Actors Fund since launching the donation page one week ago; and will continue to raise money throughout the Broadway shutdown.

Last night, The Producer's Perspective LIVE! kicked off Week 3 with Susan Blackwell ([title of show], Broadway.com's Side by Side by Susan Blackwell, The Spark File Podcast).

On Easter Sunday (April 12th, 2020), Ken Davenport will reunite the 2011 cast of the Broadway Revival of Godspell along with some of the creative team.

Other Broadway guests include:

Full schedule can be found at www.TheProducersPerspective.com/LIVE. The Producer's Perspective LIVE! is produced by Mary Elizabeth Dina.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You