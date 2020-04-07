David Henry Hwang, Jenn Colella, Kate Rockwell, and More Will Appear Live On THE PRODUCER'S PERSPECTIVE LIVE! With Ken Davenport
Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport, announced new guests to appear on The Producer's Perspective Live, the daily livestream on his Facebook page inspired by the community of TheaterMakers and his popular podcast, The Producer's Perspective Podcast.
"I continue to be moved by the number of friends and professionals in the industry who jumped at the chance to take part in this. I think it shows a true sense of community in this time of need so we aren't stopping! We will continue to bring new guests every night and will continue to raise money for The Actors Fund for as long as Broadway is shut down," says Ken Davenport.
Through his Facebook page, Ken Davenport has raised over $800 for The Actors Fund since launching the donation page one week ago; and will continue to raise money throughout the Broadway shutdown.
Last night, The Producer's Perspective LIVE! kicked off Week 3 with Susan Blackwell ([title of show], Broadway.com's Side by Side by Susan Blackwell, The Spark File Podcast).
On Easter Sunday (April 12th, 2020), Ken Davenport will reunite the 2011 cast of the Broadway Revival of Godspell along with some of the creative team.
Other Broadway guests include:
- Andrew Lippa - Tuesday, April 7th
- Lonny Price - Wednesday April 8th
- David Henry Hwang - Thursday, April 9th
- Anthony Veneziale - Friday, April 10th
- Damian Bazadona - Saturday, April 11th
- Godspell Cast Reunion - Sunday, April 12th
- Jason Alexander - Monday, April 13th
- Kathleen Marshall - Tuesday, April 14th
- David Kurs - Wednesday, April 15th
- Stephen C. Byrd - Thursday, April 16th
- Kate Rockwell - Friday, April 17th
- Marilu Henner - Saturday, April 18th
- Justin Guarini - Sunday, April 19th
- Kenny Leon - Monday, April 20th
- Ryan Scott Oliver - Tuesday, April 21st
- Jenn Colella - Wednesday, April 22nd
- Zalmen Mlotek - Monday, April 27th
Full schedule can be found at www.TheProducersPerspective.com/LIVE. The Producer's Perspective LIVE! is produced by Mary Elizabeth Dina.
