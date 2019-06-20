Dave Malloy Launches Kickstarter to Fund OCTET Cast Recording

Octet is now playing through June 30th in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center, but creator Dave Malloy wants to make sure that the new musical lives on far beyond closing night. He just launched a Kickstarter to raise funds to make a cast recording! He writes:

I have been singularly overwhelmed by the response this show has received; so many lovely texts and tweets and reviews from friends and fans and critics, talking about what this show has meant to people processing their own relationships, good and bad, to the Monster that is the internet. It was terrifying and exhilarating to write a show so intensely personal and contemporary (typically my shows deal with text written at least 200 years ago), and I'm thrilled that it has meant so much to so many. After three extensions, we close for good on June 30, at which point the music will disappear into the ether, never to be heard again...unless we raise the money to make a cast recording!

Octet is the first production in Malloy's Signature Residency, which will include three world premiere musicals by Malloy over five years.

Featuring a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts, and Sufi poetry, Octet explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st century technology. It is the first musical Signature has produced since its founding in 1991.

The cast of Octet includes Adam Bashian (The Phantom of the Opera) as Ed, Kim Blanck (Alice by Heart) as Karly, Starr Busby (Off-Broadway debut) as Paula, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical) as Henry, Justin Gregory Lopez ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live") as Toby, J.D. Mollison (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation) as Marvin, Margo Seibert(In Transit) as Jessica, and Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick) as Velma. Jonathan Christopher and Nicole Weiss are understudies for all eight roles.

The creative team includes Or Matias (Music Supervision and Music Direction), Amy Rubin & Brittany Vasta (Scenic Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Christopher Bowser (Lighting Design) and Hidenori Nakajo (Sound Design). The Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick and Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein.

