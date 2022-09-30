Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown & More Join Tectonic Theater Project's Benefit Cabaret Hosted by Billy Porter

Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown & More Join Tectonic Theater Project's Benefit Cabaret Hosted by Billy Porter

The cast also includes Michael Urie, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” superstar Sasha Velour, Ashley De La Rosa and more.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winner Billy Porter will host Tectonic Theater Project's (Moisés Kaufman, Artistic Director; Matt Joslyn, Executive Director) annual benefit cabaret, A Tectonic Cabaret on Monday, October 3, 2022 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and performances at 7:30 PM at Chelsea Factory (547 W 26th Street).

Directed by Timothy Koch, under the artistic direction of Moisés Kaufman, A Tectonic Cabaret will feature performances by an all-star cast, including Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown, Darren Criss, Michael Urie, "RuPaul's Drag Race" superstar Sasha Velour, Ashley De La Rosa, Hailee Kaleem White, Colin Barkell, Danielle Lee Greaves, Tasha Michelle, Akira Sky, Jordan White, and ballet sensation Benjamin Freemantle in his NYC solo performance debut on the eve of his appearance in Twyla Tharp's In the Upper Room & Nine Sinatra Songs.

"A Tectonic Cabaret made its debut in 2019 and was one of the most joyous events we've had the pleasure of producing," said Moisés Kaufman. "Thanks to the generosity of our incredible patrons and sponsors and the dedication of our hardworking creative team, this year's event is already the most successful fundraising event in Tectonic Theater Project's history! We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and look forward to continuing to develop groundbreaking new plays, and providing the high caliber education at our Institute."

The evening will honor the late James Catherwood Hormel with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Amy Stursberg with the Inaugural James C. Hormel Award. Hormel was the first openly gay U.S. ambassador and a philanthropist who funded organizations to fight AIDS and promote human rights. Stursberg is the CEO of Schwarzman Scholars and the Stephen A. Schwarzman Foundation and the Chair of the Board of the Blackstone Charitable Foundation after 14 years as Executive Director. Both Hormel and Stursberg have been longtime supporters of Tectonic Theater Project.

The sold out event, co-chaired by George Slowik Jr. and Brian Callaway, was made possible in part due to Tectonic Theater Project's generous sponsors, including, Ford Foundation, Blackstone Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Michael P.N.A. Hormel, Stephen and Christine Schwarzman, Joan Solotar, and Publishers Weekly. Proceeds from the cabaret will benefit Tectonic Theater Project's development of new works and education through the Moment Work Institute.

Based in New York City and guided by founder and artistic director Moisés Kaufman, Tectonic Theater Project develops new plays using the company's trademarked theater-making method, Moment Work, and through a rigorous process of research and collaboration in a laboratory environment. Since its founding in 1991 the company has created and staged over twenty plays and musicals, including Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Laramie Project, Doug Wright's Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, and the Tony Award-winning 33 Variations. Tectonic Theater Project's newest world-premiere play, Here There Are Blueberries, just completed a critically acclaimed run at La Jolla Playhouse.


TodayTix

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Bloomingdale School Of Music 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series to Begin in OctoberBloomingdale School Of Music 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series to Begin in October
September 30, 2022

Bloomingdale School of Music has announced its 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 West 108th Street, NYC. The upcoming season will feature rarely heard classical and jazz music for various instruments and voices performed by Bloomingdale's outstanding faculty and guest artists.
ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG to Launch 2022-23 National Tour Next MonthALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG to Launch 2022-23 National Tour Next Month
September 30, 2022

All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new play by multiple-Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes, will launch its 16 city, 2022-2023 National Tour on Oct. 5th in St. Petersburg, FL.  
White Castle and Evil Genius Beer Company Partner on New Limited Edition IPAWhite Castle and Evil Genius Beer Company Partner on New Limited Edition IPA
September 30, 2022

Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company has unveiled their most craveable partnership yet as they announce a new limited edition beer, It Hits Different, with the iconic fast-food brand, White Castle®.
TheaterWorksUSA to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF Theatre for Young Audiences Edition at Five Angels TheaterTheaterWorksUSA to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF Theatre for Young Audiences Edition at Five Angels Theater
September 30, 2022

TheaterWorksUSA new, 60-minute production of The Lightning Thief: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition will perform in New York City before heading out on its quest around the country. Performing two shows only on October 1, 3 PM and 7 PM at Five Angels Theater.
Musical Duo Charming Disaster to Perform at Caveat in OctoberMusical Duo Charming Disaster to Perform at Caveat in October
September 30, 2022

On October 7, goth-folk duo Charming Disaster will launch Halloween season by bringing their Musical Tarot Show to Lower East Side speakeasy venue Caveat. Stage magician and storyteller Nelson Lugo will perform an opening act.