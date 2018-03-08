Danny Boyle Signs On to Direct Next James Bond Installment, BOND25

Baz Bamigboye has reported that director, Danny Boyle has signed on to direct the next 007 film, Bond 25.

The director is expected to begin work on the film alongside returning Bond, Daniel Craig, in late 2018.

The film is the next project in the pipeline, once Boyle wraps shooting on the recently announced movie musical, All You Need Is Love.

The Bond 25 screenplay, penned by writer John Hodge, is currently awaiting script approval.

The most recent Bond installment, SPECTRE, hit U.S. theaters on November 16, 2015, earning $200 million domestically and $680.6 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $880.7 million.





