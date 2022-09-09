Daniel Yearwood, Morgan Dudley, Ben Jackson Walker & More to Lead SENIOR CLASS 29-Hour Industry Reading

The new original musical Senior Classwill receive a AEA 29-hour industry reading beginning this week. Senior Class has a book, melodies, and lyrics written by Melvin Tunstall, III and music & arrangements by Greg Dean Borowsky and was conceived by Kevin Duda. The reading is directed by Amy Anders Corcoran.

When two Broadway-obsessed NYC high school seniors search for a perfect Eliza Doolittle for their new musical update of Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw, theatrical elitism and privilege get flipped on their heads in the form of a Harlem-born and bred subway dancer named Alizé, who has a few lessons of her own to teach.

The cast features Daniel Yearwood as George Bernard Washington, III, Ben Jackson Walker as Colin Crosby, Morgan Dudley as Alizé Dorsey, Rema Webb as Marva Washington, Kyle Mangold as Brick Johnson, Kathlynn Rodin as Meredith, Madison Mcbride as Tyquasia, Samantha Williams as Tiny, Darius Wright as Dre'Marcus, Ernest Allen as Jamal, Emma Lord as Steph, Adam Monley as Coach Johnson/Marshall and Liz Pearce as Grace. The ensemble includes Anu Mysore, Aaron Kaburick, Bernard Dotson, Sara Sheperd, and Kevin McAllister.

The creative team also includes music direction by Wendy Bobbit Cavett, assistant music direction by John Yun, music copying by Nick Wilders, and casting by C12 Casting(Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner). Andrea Cibelliwill serve as stage manager.

For more information, contactcontact@kevindudaproductions.com.

MELVIN TUNSTALL, III

(Book, Melodies and Lyrics) is an Off Broadway Alliance Award-winning playwright for penning the book of the TYA phenomenon Polkadots: the Cool Kids Musical. Seen in over 50 productions worldwide, the show also took home theNaledi Award, South Africa's equivalent to the Tony Award. Melvin began his writing career while still a student at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music as a founding member of the AMP Theatre Company. A proud participant in the Yale Institute for Musical Theater, Melvin took a small break from writing to make his Broadway debut in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical after originating the role of "Ja'Keith" in the Toronto Company of the Broadway smash Rock of Ages. The acting bug now quenched, Melvin returned to writing with commissioned adaptations of the Broadway musicals Wonderland and The Wiz. His original musical BLOOM! was a finalist in the renowned NAMT Festival in New York City and Pete(HER)Pan, his contemporary take on the JM Barrie classic was one of the first virtual productions to be produced during the pandemic. Melvin resides in New York City and is represented by William Morris Endeavor.

GREG DEAN BOROWSKY

(Music & Arrangements) is a Grammy nominated songwriter and music producer from South Africa, signed to Sony ATV. He is the creative producer and writer behind some of South Africa's biggest SAMA (SA Music Awards) winning artists. Greg's debut album, signed to Universal Music SA, was nominated for a MetroFM Best RnB Award, and his single (Chocolate Vanilla) was nominated for a Best RnB Channel O Africa Award. In 2014 Greg was commissioned by the South African government to co-write and produce the country's official 20 Years of Freedom song, featuring 20 of South Africa's music legends from across various genres. Shortly thereafter Greg moved to New York to develop Mandela - The Musical which will be premiering at The Young Vic Theatre in London 2022. Greg's last producer album (The Greg Dean Project) reached #1 on the U.K Soul Chart and remained on the USA Billboard RnB Chart for 6 weeks in 2016. He made his debut as a musical theatre composer withPolkadots: The Cool Kids Musical, which has had over 50 separate licensed productions staged around the USA, and was produced Off-Broadway by The Atlantic Theatre Company, winning an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical in 2017, as well as a Naledi Award in South Africa (Best Production for Young Audiences, 2018). TV/Film song writing and producing credits include A+E Networks Lifetime's The Christmas Edition; Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding; Sugar & Spice; History Channel's Black Patriots Documentary; and Married At First Sight 2021 Theme Song.

KEVIN DUDA

(Producer).Kevin Duda Productions develops and produces creative properties for TV, Film, Theater, Cruise Line & Events. As an Executive & Creative Producer for Hallmark Channel, Kevin is represented by In The Key of Love, Two Turtle Doves(Winner of the 2019 Christopher Award for Excellence in TV 2019) and A New Year's Resolution. Alongside Grammy-Award Winning & Tony-Nominated Composer Jason Howland, Kevin produced A Killer Party, Broadway's first digital musical. With producing partner Christopher Allen, he has produced guest-favorite shows onboard Norwegian Cruise Lines, Regent Cruise Lines. Kevin has created entertainment for Citibank, KFC, The Wildlife Conservation Society, Bank of America, Playbill, March For Our Lives, Broadway Cares and The Entertainment Community Fund (fka The Actors Fund). In his former career, Kevin is proud to have been a member of the Original Broadway Casts of The Book of Mormonand Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, and made his Broadway debut in Les Liaisons Dangereusesfor Roundabout Theatre Company, starring Laura Linney, Sian Phillips & Ben Daniels. Upcoming in 2022-23: Movies for Hallmark Channel, projects on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in Regional, and onboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises & Norwegian Cruise Line; specialty themed experiences for The Bronx Zoo & Marriott Marco Island, A Killer Party Live On Stage(developed w/ Shenandoah Conservatory) and Legerdemain, a sleight-of-hand bar experience which has appeared in Miami, Las Vegas & NYC.