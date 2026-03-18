Daniel Colalillo To Perform SONATAS THROUGH THE AGES At Carnegie Hall

Pianist Daniel Colalillo will present a solo recital at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on April 27, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Presented by Classical Keys, the program, titled Sonatas Through the Ages, explores the evolution of the piano sonata across centuries.

The program will include Domenico Scarlatti’s Sonata in G minor, K. 30 (“Cat’s Fugue”), Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major, Op. 109, Franz Liszt’s Après une lecture du Dante: Fantasia quasi Sonata, and Alexander Scriabin’s Piano Sonata No. 10, Op. 70. The recital will conclude with the world premiere of Lowell Liebermann’s Piano Sonata No. 4, Op. 150.

Colalillo, a New York City-based pianist, has performed at venues including Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, the Kennedy Center, Symphony Space, and Steinway Hall. He is the founder and artistic director of Classical Keys, a chamber music and solo piano series now in its sixth season.

Ticket Information

General admission tickets range from $25 to $45 and are available through CarnegieCharge and at the Carnegie Hall Box Office. Student tickets priced at $10 are available at the box office with valid ID.