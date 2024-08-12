Dance/NYC Celebrates 12 Years Of Service, Launches Birthday Campaign, And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coinciding with National Nonprofit Day on August 17, Dance/NYC will celebrate 12 years of supporting New York City's vibrant dance community.

Since its inception, Dance/NYC has been dedicated to uplifting and sustaining the diverse voices and talents that make up New York City dance. It considers this milestone as a tribute to the extensive collaboration and partnership that make dance possible in the city.

Now through August 19, 2024, this celebratory campaign will spotlight the significant contributions Dance/NYC has made to the dance sector, the ongoing need to support a sustainable future for dance in New York City, and share the unique stories of a few of the talented individuals with whom the organization has had the privilege to work. Featured collaborators include:

Hussein Smko (he/him), Founder and Artistic Director of project/tag;

Mario Ismael Espinoza, LCSW (they/them), the Dancers' Resource Social Worker at the Entertainment Community Fund;

Monica Bill Barnes, (she/her), Choreographer and Founder of Monica Bill Barnes & Company;

and Violeta Galagarza (she/her), Executive Artistic Director of KRT3S.

"From groundbreaking performances to innovative community programs, these stories highlight the power of dance to inspire and connect us all," remarks Vicki Capote, Co-Executive Director. "As we commemorate Dance/NYC's 12th anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to building a stronger, more resilient dance community that can thrive and grow together.

Dance/NYC invites the public to join in the celebration by following and sharing the campaign on social media, subscribing to the newsletter for updates, and becoming a "New Yorker for Dance" by donating to the campaign.

For more information on how you can participate and support Dance/NYC's birthday campaign, please visit bit.ly/DNYC12.

Dance/NYC

Dance/NYC's mission is to promote and encourage the knowledge, appreciation, practice, and performance of dance in the metropolitan New York City area. It embeds core values of justice, equity, and inclusion into all aspects of its programs and operations. Dance/NYC remains committed to delivering programs that address disparities in the dance field by continuing to fill gaps in the availability of resources where they are most needed. It believes the dance ecology must itself be just, equitable, and inclusive to meaningfully contribute to social progress and envisions a dance ecology wherein power, funding, opportunities, conduct, and impacts are fair for all artists, cultural workers, and audiences.