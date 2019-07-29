DANCE NOW announces the lineup for the 2019 DANCE NOW Festival. Acclaimed for its signature short-takes format, the DANCE NOW Festival presents a diverse array of works from some of today's most innovative and dynamic dance makers. The 24th season of this lively fall festival will feature 40 emerging and established choreographers, including DANCE NOW veterans and festival newcomers. Every show features Emcee TruDee (aka Deborah Lohse).

The annual DANCE NOW Festival serves as a vital testing ground for the development of full-evening works to be presented at Joe's Pub as part of DANCE NOW's Commissioned Artist Series. As part of this mission, the festival offers a unique challenge for artists: to create a clear and complete artistic statement in five minutes or less for the Pub's tiny stage. The festival producers select ten artists whose work best meets the festival challenge to participate in an encore program. The overall challenge winner receives a development stipend, creative residencies at DANCE NOW Silo on Kirkland Farm in Bucks County, PA, and at Arts On Site in New York City, and a future commission to create a new work for Joe's Pub.

The 2019 DANCE NOW Festival will take place Wednesday to Saturday, September 4-7, at 7pm, at Joe's Pub at The Public. The encore performance will be presented on Thursday, September 26, at 7pm. Joe's Pub is located at 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th Street and Astor Place).

DANCE NOW Festival subscription: Purchase a ticket for two or more festival shows for $16 per show. Single tickets are $20 in advance/$25 at the door. Encore tickets are $25 in advance/$30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 212-967-7555, online at joespub.com, and in person at The Public Theater box office from 2pm to 6pm.

2019 DANCE NOW

Festival Lineup and Schedule:

Wednesday, September 4

The Bang Group

Sarah Chien

Brendan Drake

Melanie Greene

LajaMartin

Loni Landon Dance Project

Tiffany Mills Company

Dmitri Peskov

Alice Sheppard

Amber Sloan

Thursday, September 5

BAIRA

Adam Barruch

Isa&Eila

Sara Juli

LMnO3

Claire Porter / PORTABLES

Ruckus Dance

Yoshito Sakuraba / Abarukas

Gus Solomons jr

Maleek Washington

Friday, September 6

Kimberly Bartosik / daela

binbinFactory / Satoshi Haga & Rie Fukuzawa

Blue Wyatt Project

Doug Elkins

Mark Gindick

Orlando Hernández

TAKE Dance

Tiny Trip

Kate Weare Company

Nicole Wolcott

Saturday, September 7

Tsiambwom M. Akuchu

HUMA

Cleo Mack

The People Movers x The RAD Lab

Joshua L. Peugh

Subject: Matter

Caleb Teicher & Company

Nicole Vaughan-Diaz

Megan Williams Dance Projects

Zvi Dance

Programs subject to change.





