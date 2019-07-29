Dance Now Presents The 2019 DANCE NOW Festival At Joe's Pub
DANCE NOW announces the lineup for the 2019 DANCE NOW Festival. Acclaimed for its signature short-takes format, the DANCE NOW Festival presents a diverse array of works from some of today's most innovative and dynamic dance makers. The 24th season of this lively fall festival will feature 40 emerging and established choreographers, including DANCE NOW veterans and festival newcomers. Every show features Emcee TruDee (aka Deborah Lohse).
The annual DANCE NOW Festival serves as a vital testing ground for the development of full-evening works to be presented at Joe's Pub as part of DANCE NOW's Commissioned Artist Series. As part of this mission, the festival offers a unique challenge for artists: to create a clear and complete artistic statement in five minutes or less for the Pub's tiny stage. The festival producers select ten artists whose work best meets the festival challenge to participate in an encore program. The overall challenge winner receives a development stipend, creative residencies at DANCE NOW Silo on Kirkland Farm in Bucks County, PA, and at Arts On Site in New York City, and a future commission to create a new work for Joe's Pub.
The 2019 DANCE NOW Festival will take place Wednesday to Saturday, September 4-7, at 7pm, at Joe's Pub at The Public. The encore performance will be presented on Thursday, September 26, at 7pm. Joe's Pub is located at 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th Street and Astor Place).
DANCE NOW Festival subscription: Purchase a ticket for two or more festival shows for $16 per show. Single tickets are $20 in advance/$25 at the door. Encore tickets are $25 in advance/$30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 212-967-7555, online at joespub.com, and in person at The Public Theater box office from 2pm to 6pm.
2019 DANCE NOW
Festival Lineup and Schedule:
Wednesday, September 4
The Bang Group
Sarah Chien
Brendan Drake
Melanie Greene
LajaMartin
Loni Landon Dance Project
Tiffany Mills Company
Dmitri Peskov
Alice Sheppard
Amber Sloan
Thursday, September 5
BAIRA
Isa&Eila
Sara Juli
LMnO3
Claire Porter / PORTABLES
Ruckus Dance
Yoshito Sakuraba / Abarukas
Friday, September 6
Kimberly Bartosik / daela
binbinFactory / Satoshi Haga & Rie Fukuzawa
Blue Wyatt Project
Orlando Hernández
TAKE Dance
Tiny Trip
Kate Weare Company
Nicole Wolcott
Saturday, September 7
Tsiambwom M. Akuchu
HUMA
Cleo Mack
The People Movers x The RAD Lab
Joshua L. Peugh
Subject: Matter
Caleb Teicher & Company
Nicole Vaughan-Diaz
Megan Williams Dance Projects
Zvi Dance
Programs subject to change.