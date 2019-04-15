Dance Entropy Announces Summer Intensive

Artistic Director Valerie Green announced today that Dance Entropy is now accepting applications for its 10th annual summer dance intensive that runs July 8th through 14th 2019. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis through July 1st, Scholarship applications are due May 1st.

The VG/DE Summer Intensive, held annually at Green Space- marking its 10th year in 2019, is open to dancers, choreographers, actors, directors, and movement lovers of every kind. Participants receive hands-on individualized, professional training through classes taught by VG/DE artistic director Valerie Green and company members. These include Dance Your Frame modern dance technique, choreography, a performance lab, plus additional offerings such as ballet and yoga. The program aims to be welcoming & inclusive environment to study and grow in.

VG/DE provides ten program scholarships (covering 50% of the tuition) through an application & audition process through partnerships with Lehman College, Queens College & Queensborough College. For 2019, they will also be offering the scholarship opportunity to students who participated in master classes during Ms. Green's teaching tours on the West Coast & Virginia this past winter. These schools include: The Governors School for the Arts, Hampton University, Old Dominion University, Christopher Newport University, Spectrum Dance, Cornish College of the Arts, Dance Freemont!, University of Washington, Velocity Dance Center, Lane Community College & Western Oregon University.

The application process is open to all. Information & Application can be found online at https://www.danceentropy.org/summer-intensive-1. The Intensive will be held at Green Space, 37-24 24th Street, Suites 211-212, Long Island City, NY 11101.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You