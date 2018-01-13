Dallas Summer Musicals 2018-19 Season to Include HELLO, DOLLY!, HAMILTON, and More!

Dallas Summer Musicals has announced its 2018-19 season, which appears to confirm that Hello, Dolly! will be embarking on a national tour. The tour had previously been rumored, but this announcement appears to be the first official confirmation that it will occur.

The full season is as follows:

Elf the Musical: November 27 - December 2, 2018

The Phantom Of The Opera: December 19 - January 6, 2019

The Book Of Mormon: January 29 - February 3, 2019

Anastasia: February 19 - March 3, 2019

Hamilton: April 2 - May 5, 2019

Miss Saigon: May 14 - 26, 2019

Disney's Aladdin: June 6 - 23, 2019

Hello, Dolly!: July 17 - 28, 2019

Fiddler On The Roof: August 7 - 18, 2019

Check out the trailer for the season below:

Season tickets can be purchased here, and single tickets will be available at a later date, currently not announced.

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) is the preeminent nonprofit presenter of Broadway theatre in North Texas. DSM produces, presents and promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through community outreach and education and enriching the cultural landscape of Dallas/Fort Worth, North Texas and the Southwest Region.





Related Articles