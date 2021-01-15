DVR Alert: Tim Minchin Announces Performance on CBS THIS MORNING
Minchin is set to perform three songs from his solo album, Apart Together.
Tony-nominated composer Tim Minchin will stop by CBS This Morning tomorrow, Saturday 16, 2021, for an interview and a special performance of three songs from his solo album, Apart Together.
The performance will air as part of the morning show's Saturday Sessions series.
Americans! ?? Sick of reading articles about QAnon imbeciles and Trump meltdowns? My sexy band and I are playing three songs from my #ApartTogetherAlbum on your tellies tomorrow morning. And there's an interview and stuff. xx pic.twitter.com/XyPzjRM5SJ- Tim Minchin (@timminchin) January 15, 2021
Tim Minchin has had worldwide success as a musical theatre composer-lyricist. He earned "Best Original Score" Tony Nominations for 'Matilda: The Musical' and 'Groundhog Day,' as well as a Grammy nomination for the 'Matilda' Broadway Cast Recording. A Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the performing arts, Minchin sells hundreds of thousands of tickets to live shows in the US, the UK, and Australia.
His debut album, Apart Together, is available now! Stream or buy 'Apart Together' at https://tim-minchin.lnk.to/ApartTogetherAlbumID.
