DVR Alert: Stage Musical LAZURUS & More Explored in New DAVID BOWIE Documentary Tonight on HBO

In the last years of his life, David Bowie ended nearly a decade of silence to engage in an extraordinary burst of activity, producing two groundbreaking albums and the stage musical LAZARUS. Exploring this UNEXPECTED end to a remarkable career, the illuminating documentary David Bowie: THE LAST FIVE YEARS, debuts tonight, MONDAY, JAN. 8 (8:00-9:35 p.m. ET/PT), on what would have been his 71st birthday, exclusively on HBO. The film will also be available on HBO On Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and affiliate portals.

Watch the trailer below:



On the 2003-2004 "Reality" tour, David Bowie had a frightening brush with mortality, suffering a heart attack during what was to be his final full concert. He then disappeared from public view, only re-emerging in the last five years of his life to make some of the most important music of his career. Made with remarkable access, Francis Whately's documentary is a revelatory follow-up to his acclaimed 2013 documentary "David Bowie: Five Years," which chronicled Bowie's golden '70s and early-'80s period.



While illuminating iconic moments of his extraordinary and prolific career, David Bowie: THE LAST FIVE YEARS focuses on three major projects: the albums "The Next Day" and the jazz-infused "Blackstar" (released on Bowie's 69th birthday, two days before his death in 2016), and the musical "Lazarus," which was inspired by the character he played in the 1976 film "The Man Who Fell to Earth. Image courtesy of HBO





