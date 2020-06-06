DVR Alert: Bernadette Peters, Andre de Shields, and More Will Chat About the Shutdown on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Tomorrow, June 7, CBS Sunday Morning will air a feature on how the theater world is coping with the shutdown.
Mo Rocca will talk with "Hadestown" star André De Shields, multiple Tony-winner Bernadette Peters, Broadway producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley, the couple behind the "Stars In the House" web series.
Watch a preview of Bernadette Peters' interview below:
Tomorrow on #SundayMorning- CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) June 6, 2020
COVID-19 has shuttered stages on the Great White Way, but there are some traditions in Broadway theaters that can't be totally turned off@MoRocca chats with @OfficialBPeters about coping with the shutdown https://t.co/saHJfMmVyC pic.twitter.com/Ls1G9geb8w
Be sure to tune in tomorrow, or check back right here on BroadwayWorld, as we will be running the full segment after it airs.
