DVR Alert: Bernadette Peters, Andre de Shields, and More Will Chat About the Shutdown on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tomorrow, June 7, CBS Sunday Morning will air a feature on how the theater world is coping with the shutdown.

Mo Rocca will talk with "Hadestown" star André De Shields, multiple Tony-winner Bernadette Peters, Broadway producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley, the couple behind the "Stars In the House" web series.

Watch a preview of Bernadette Peters' interview below:

Tomorrow on #SundayMorning



COVID-19 has shuttered stages on the Great White Way, but there are some traditions in Broadway theaters that can't be totally turned off@MoRocca chats with @OfficialBPeters about coping with the shutdown https://t.co/saHJfMmVyC pic.twitter.com/Ls1G9geb8w - CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) June 6, 2020

Be sure to tune in tomorrow, or check back right here on BroadwayWorld, as we will be running the full segment after it airs.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You