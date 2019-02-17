DVR Alert: Ben Platt Will Perform 'Bad Habit' on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Ben Platt has hit the music scene full-force, releasing two singles from his upcoming album, and announcing a North American tour.

BroadwayWorld has learned that Platt will stop by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for the television debut performance of "Bad Habit" on Thursday, February 21st. Be sure to tune in!

Platt's North American headline tour is set to kick off May 3rd at Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL. With stops throughout the US and Canada, the tour will come in support of Platt's debut solo LP Sing to Me Instead, set to arrive everywhere Friday, March 29th. The run will feature support from Wrabel and Ben Abraham and include a stop at New York's Beacon Theatre on May 14th, culminating with a show at LA's iconic Dolby Theatre on May 24th.

Pre-order Platt's upcoming album here.

Watch the music videos for first singles off of Platt's album: Ease My Mind and Bad Habit.

The winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Evan Hansen in the smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen, Platt is one of today's most extraordinary talents - a truly multi-faceted actor, singer, and all-around performer. He received a Grammy® Award for his role on the Dear Evan Hansen Cast Recording, as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt will next lead an all-star cast in the much-anticipated new series, The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch. Co-executive produced by Platt, The Politician will premiere later this year on Netflix. He will also star in the upcoming films "Run This Town" - premiering at this year's SXSW Film Festival - and "Broken Diamonds."

