DOUBT: A PARABLE Pushes First Preview Date Due to Illness in the Company

Doubt: A Parable opens officially on Thursday, February 29, 2024. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 14, 2024. 

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Due to a non-COVID-related illness in the company, Roundabout Theatre Company’s new Broadway production of Doubt: A Parable will now begin preview performances Saturday, February 3 at 8pm at the Todd Haimes Theatre (227 West 42nd Street). 

Tonight's Friday, February 2nd performance has been cancelled. 
                                           
Doubt: A Parable, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award®-winning Best Play, returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly two decades. This modern classic stars Tony Award winners Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber in a staggering new Roundabout production directed by Scott Ellis. Sister Aloysius, the prickly principal of an all-boys Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep Doubts.

