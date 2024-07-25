DON'T COMPROMISE YOURSELF: THE VERY BEST OF MARY BRIDGET DAVIES Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies’(A Night with Janis Joplin) new studio album Don’t Compromise Yourself: The Very Best of Mary Bridget Davies is out now.

The three-part solo album includes selections written by Jerry Ragovoy, including Janis Joplin classics; original songs written by TJ Armand and Mark Berman for Davies from a new play inspired by Virgina Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own; and a reissue of Davies’ Stay With Me: The Reimagined Songs of Jerry Ragovoy.

Recorded at Power Station NYC, part one of Don’t Compromise Yourself features live, acoustic renderings of such seminal hits as “Piece of My Heart,” and “Cry Baby,” and the titular track “Don’t Compromise Yourself,” which Jerry Ragovoy wrote for Joplin, but was never recorded due to her untimely death.

Davies will also be reprising her performance of Joplin in A Night with Janis Joplin this August in the West End at Sadler’s Wells’ Peacock Theatre (Portugal Street), from August 21-September 28, 2024. It has been a decade since A Night with Janis Joplin was last performed on Broadway, for which Davies earned raves and a Tony Award nomination.

Following her West End run, Davies will launch the US leg of her “Don’t Compromise Yourself” tour, with dates and venues to be announced.

ABOUT Mary Bridget Davies

Mary Bridget Davies’ journey began in the early 2000s when she started singing at blues jams in Cleveland. In 2005, she secured the lead role in a touring production of Love, Janis. She has also toured in Europe with Janis Joplin’s original band, Big Brother and the Holding Company. Her leading role in A Night with Janis Joplin earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical. This marked the beginning of a series of accolades, including a Helen Hayes Award nomination in 2013 and numerous Blues Blast Award nominations. She is also a winner of the 2014 LA Outer Critics Circle Award and 2014 Theater World Award.

In 2019, Davies recorded Stay With Me: The Reimagined Songs of Jerry Ragovoy - the legendary songwriter who co-wrote the Joplin classics “Piece Of My Heart” and “Cry Baby.” The album also features “Don’t Compromise Yourself,” which was previously never recorded due to Joplin’s untimely death. In 2022, Davies starred as Virginia Woolf in the developmental readings of A Room Of One’s Own, a play with original music at New York’s legendary cabaret 54 Below and The Public Theater’s Joe’s Pub. The original songs were written specifically for Davies by the award-winning TJ Armand and Mark Berman.

Beyond the stage, Mary Bridget Davies is a dedicated advocate for women’s rights. As a single mother and caregiver, Davies draws from personal experiences, using her platform to champion women’s voices. Her latest studio album was dedicated to her late sister Christine, who was lost to suicide in 2019. Davies’ career is a testament to resilience, passion, and an unwavering dedication to empowering women through her art.