DOC NYC Announces Inaugural Spring Showcase, May 24 - June 20

DOC NYC, America's largest documentary festival, announced today the inaugural edition of its Spring Showcase. The four-week online Showcase will offer audiences an opportunity to catch some of the year's most talked about nonfiction episodic series and films, paired with exclusive conversations featuring the creative teams behind them.

The free online event runs from May 24 to June 20, and is available throughout the US. Among the special guests featured during the event are Padma Lakshmi, Steve James, Fran Lebowitz, Dr. Orna Guralnik, Asif Kapadia and Louis Theroux.

"DOC NYC is excited to create a spring focal point to build upon our annual fall festival, now in its 12th year," said the festival's Executive Director Raphaela Neihausen. "We're living through a period of rapid expansion of the documentary field, and we're thrilled to offer a new opportunity to discover a diverse array of important nonfiction work. Over the last year, DOC NYC has expanded our professional and educational programming for filmmakers beyond the fall season, with great results. With Spring Showcase, we're aiming to do the same for documentary-loving audiences as well."

The first Spring Showcase lineup spans a wide variety of nonfiction formats and subjects, from hosted series to biographies, vérité films and mult-part cultural explorations, covering everything from culinary history to city politics, pop music, and the inner workings of intimate relationships.

Spring Showcase programming is co-presented by 30 for 30, Apple TV+, BBC SELECT, FX Networks, Hulu, MTV Documentary Films, National Geographic, Netflix, and SHOWTIME® Documentary Films.

All screenings are available throughout the US, with select programs also available to watch in Canada.

Viewers can subscribe to individual events or the entire program free of charge. Advance RSVP required - full info at www.docnyc.net/spring-showcase-2021. RSVPs for each event close one hour prior to the event start.