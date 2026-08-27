DO NOT DISTURB Phone-Free Yoga to Set Sail Aboard Tall Ship Wavertree

The South Street Seaport Museum and Kanso invite you aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree for a thoughtfully paced, phone-free morning designed to reconnect you with yourself and others through movement, breath, and conversation. Get tickets starting at $30 here.

Upon arrival, phones will be checked for safekeeping. From there, all you have to do is move, breathe, and be present. On the deck of this National Register-listed vessel, with the Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn Bridge as your backdrop, a guided vinyasa practice will build strength and flexibility while encouraging you to slow down and focus on your breath. All levels are welcome, with options offered throughout the practice. No prior yoga experience is expected or required.

More than a yoga class, Do Not Disturb offers a chance to step away from technology, consider how it shapes your attention and habits, and redirect that attention toward your body and the people around you.

Before and after class, enjoy uninterrupted time to connect with others over snacks and drinks from a selection of wellness brands.

About Kanso

Kanso creates phone-free social experiences that help growth-minded people build healthier tech habits and deeper relationships, while achieving true presence for the first time in a long time. Since launching in 2025, Kanso has hosted thousands of guests across the country at their phone-free programming designed to help people connect, reflect, and release. This work has been featured in Fitt Insider, the NY Post, and Business Insider, with brand partners including Equinox, Juneshine, and Bombas. kansodigitalwellness.com

About the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Wavertree was built at Southampton, England, in 1885 and, after a 24-year sailing career and circumnavigating the globe at least three times, is now the last remaining iron-hulled three-masted full-rigged cargo ship. Today, Wavertree is visited by guests of all ages from around the globe and serves as the centerpiece of the 'Street of Ships' at the Seaport Museum. She was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 13, 1978 and symbolizes the profound influence of sailing ships, their intrepid sailors, and the bustling waterfront in shaping New York City into a modern metropolis. As a historic vessel with a fascinating past, Wavertree embodies the rich maritime heritage that played a pivotal role in transforming South Street into the vibrant heart of 'Where New York Begins.' seaportmuseum.org/about-wavertree

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of 'Where New York Begins.' seaportmuseum.org

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