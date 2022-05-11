DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Zachary Noah Piser and Talia Simone Robinson to Perform at Bloomingdale's 59th Street

Bloomingdale's has partnered with The Tony and Grammy AwardÂ®-winning Best Musical on Broadway, Dear Evan Hansen, for a public service announcement and in-store performance supporting the Child Mind Institute.

To continue to amplify mental health awareness, Bloomingdale's has partnered with The Tony AwardÂ®-winning Best Musical on Broadway, Dear Evan Hansen, for a public service announcement video featuring the Broadway show's lead Zachary Noah Piser. The PSA is playing in the Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship's iconic windows for the entire month of May, and is featured on Bloomingdale's Instagram. In addition, stars Zachary Noah Piser and Talia Simone Robinson will give a special performance at Bloomingdale's 59th Street Flagship in New York City on Thursday, May 12, at 5:30 p.m., where they will sing three songs from the show's Tony & Grammy Award-winning score.

"Dear Evan Hansen is excited to partner with Bloomingdale's and the Child Mind Institute to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month," said Stacey Mindich, lead producer, Dear Evan Hansen. "We are proud that the show has connected with audiences and opened discussions on mental health. Just like the song in our show, "You Will Be Found", we want to remind everyone that they are not alone."

Throughout the month of May, Bloomingdale's shoppers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar in stores, or make a donation on Bloomingdales.com to support the Child Mind Institute, with every contribution going directly to its mission. Select Bloomingdale's stores will feature engaging visual displays featuring words of encouragement, and buttons with the phrases that customers can wear and take home to further inspire conversation during Mental Health Awareness Month. This latest campaign continues Bloomingdale's enduring partnership with the Child Mind Institute. Since 2009, Bloomingdale's has helped raise over $3 million to support its mission to transform the lives of children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders.

"Bloomingdale's is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Child Mind Institute during this critical period of Mental Health Awareness Month," says Frank Berman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Bloomingdale's. "And, along with our partner Dear Evan Hansen, whose powerful message of hope has connected with global audiences, we can combat stigma and inspire families to get the help they need."

Visit Bloomingdales.com to find your nearest Bloomingdale's store, or to make a donation online to The Child Mind Institute.