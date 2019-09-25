DEAR EVAN HANSEN Continues Partnership with ArtsConnection

Dear Evan Hansen will continue its innovative partnership with ArtsConnection, NYC's leading arts-in-education organization, for a third year, bringing student artists from public school students across New York City to the Tony-Award-winning musical. This ongoing initiative, named 'ART2ART - Dear Evan Hansen,' has already helped bring hundreds of students to see the show and continues now thanks to funding from The Shubert Organization, The Nederlander Organization and Ambassador Theatre Group.

Before attending Dear Evan Hansen, students participate in a workshop led by representatives from the cast and creative team of Dear Evan Hansen, during which they explore the relevant and very real themes within the show. The students use this time to prepare for not only the viewing of the show but also for the creative process of making art. Following the performance, each student expresses his/her response to the show by creating an original work of visual art.

"I'm thrilled to be able to continue working with ArtsConnection for a third year," Mindich said. "Every year, I am overwhelmed by the incredible talent, passion, creativity and vulnerability I see in these students through their gorgeous artwork, and I'm so proud to display it around the Music Box Theatre. It is incredibly moving to recognize how deeply Dear Evan Hansen affects each and every one of them."

Applications for the Fall 2019 session are now being accepted, and students throughout New York City are eligible to participate in ART2ART. From its applicant pool, fifty students will be chosen to participate in each session. This program will be offered three times during the 2019-2020 season, and the resulting artwork will be preserved as part of a growing online gallery. These works are included in a curated online gallery (art2art.dearevanhansen.com), and select pieces are displayed throughout Dear Evan Hansen's Broadway home, the Music Box Theatre. Cast members even choose selections for their dressing rooms. Watch a video highlighting the ART2ART experience:

